3 Kings Sports Cards expands to downtown Detroit

3 Kings Sports Cards & Collectibles is expanding into downtown Detroit, becoming the only sports card shop in the city.

The brand, known for its extensive collection of sports cards, memorabilia, and collectibles, opened its first location in Canton in 2021. The new 2,200-square-foot store, located at 1414 Griswold St., is set to open in October, bringing new features and more memorabilia to Detroit collectors and sports fans.

“Not too long after we opened our location in Canton, I saw the vision to open one downtown,” co-owner DeWitt Moore says. “It’s always been on the horizon for us, but it was all about timing.”

Moore, along with his business partners James Mathews and Michael Khoury — known collectively as “The 3 Kings” — are lifelong collectors who first met at a local card show. “They were in the card show shopping, they came to my table and bought some things from me,” Moore says. “We just all got a good vibe, hit it off real good, exchanged numbers, and we built a rapport with each other.”

He adds, “When the opportunity came to open the store, it was a no brainer.”

3 Kings’s Canton location has built a strong customer base, Moore says, but he believes the new Detroit store, located near the city’s major sports stadiums, will attract even more collectors and fans.

“You literally have to drive 20-30 miles out of the city to find a good card shop,” Moore says. “We got the people that do come [to Canton], but how many aren’t coming because it’s too far? I just felt there was a need for that to be near those stadiums within walking distance and provide us an opportunity to do things within the community as well as being down there and develop these relationships with these local sports teams.”

The new location will offer a larger space and interactive features, including a Card Breaking Studio where collectors can participate in live card breaks — a popular trend in the industry. Card breaking involves splitting up decks of cards to sell portions at lower prices, and Moore believes it has “revolutionized the card business.”

“Those guys doing breaks are equivalent to ten 3 Kings stores,” he says.

In addition to serving collectors, 3 Kings has a mission of giving back to the community through sponsorships, school supply giveaways, and partnerships with local sports teams.

Looking ahead, the owners hope to develop relationships with city officials, Detroit’s major athletic teams, and local little league teams, as well as provide education about collecting and offer a space where collectors can connect.

The store’s upcoming grand opening in October will feature a weekend of events with food, music, giveaways, and more.

Further details and the grand opening date are coming soon. Updates can be found @3kingssportscards on Instagram.