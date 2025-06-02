180-room luxury hotel coming to Michigan Central Station

Stephen McGee Michigan Central plan to add a luxury hotel, NoMad, to the 115-year-old landmark.

NoMad Hotels, a global name in luxury hospitality, is set to open its first Michigan location inside the restored Michigan Central Station, marking a major milestone in the ongoing redevelopment of the 112-year-old landmark.

The nearly 180-room hotel, called NoMad Detroit, is scheduled to open in 2027, Michigan Central announced Monday. It will occupy the top five floors of the iconic building, including 30 suites, and will feature wellness facilities, a signature restaurant and bar, and a design highlighting Detroit’s deep artistic and cultural roots.

Ford Motor Co., which has been spearheading the transformation of the once-abandoned station into a tech and cultural hub, struck a deal with NoMad’s parent company, Sydell Group, and its global partner Hilton.

“NoMad has built a reputation for creating hotels that reflect a city’s history, art, and design, and NoMad Detroit will be no exception,” said Sydell Group CEO Andrew Zobler. “A city steeped in history with an incredibly bright future, NoMad Detroit is part of an ambitious project that is transforming The Station at Michigan Central into a center for commerce, innovation, community and culture.”

Ford Executive Chair Bill Ford called the hotel a vital next phase of the Michigan Central redevelopment.

“Together with NoMad and Hilton, we are now announcing the next phase of our ambitious vision offering visitors and the community a unique hotel destination and memorable food and beverage experiences in this iconic landmark,” Ford said. “The new NoMad Detroit hotel will not just be a place to stay, but an energetic and exciting gathering place for years to come.”

The announcement comes nearly a year after Ford and Michigan Central reopened the restored train station, which had sat empty for decades before its transformation into a 30-acre district for technology, commerce, and community engagement. Since reopening, Michigan Central says it has attracted nearly 240 companies and drawn close to 300,000 visitors.

The NoMad brand, founded in 2011 and already operating in New York and London, is known for its upscale design and focus on local collaborations. The Detroit hotel will continue that tradition, with local artists and makers contributing to the design of public spaces and guest rooms.

“Michigan Central is proud to welcome the NoMad brand to Detroit, bringing world-class hospitality to one of the country’s most iconic buildings,” Michigan Central CEO Josh Sirefman said. “NoMad’s track record of thoughtfully integrating into culturally significant places and for creating spaces that celebrate local character made them a natural fit. This partnership is a continuation of our work of turning The Station at Michigan Central into a global destination that serves residents and attracts visitors as well as inspiring entrepreneurs, industry, and creatives.”

Kara Randall, a Hilton vice president overseeing luxury and mixed-use development, said the Detroit project also marks Hilton’s luxury debut in Michigan, adding to recent openings in Costa Rica, Japan, and other global destinations.

“With our existing NoMad footprint in London and NoMad Singapore in the pipeline in Asia, we chose to announce our next NoMad project with Ford, who, like Hilton, represents iconic American companies at this quintessential crossroads for U.S. travel in the historic renovation of Michigan Central Station,” Randall said. “This project champions Detroit, rejuvenates a historic landmark and marks Hilton’s luxury debut in Michigan, part of Hilton’s aim to serve every stay occasion in every location.”

The hotel is expected to offer panoramic views of Corktown, Southwest Detroit, downtown, and Canada. Guests will also be able to connect to Hilton Honors, Hilton’s global loyalty program.