Carhartt is requiring its workers to get vaccinated and people have feelings

Carhartt just put themselves on the going out of business notice. Do they realize their base is blue collar conservative working class. Buh bye Carhartt. pic.twitter.com/GvmagwmQeg— LiberalsHaveNoClue (@DemsAreCrap) January 18, 2022
Hey @Carhartt - you and your new clientele can kiss my country ass 🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻 pic.twitter.com/2Bbop9Jahk— M2 (@Amer1can_Barbie) January 18, 2022
Look at @Carhartt taking a stand to protect their workers and the American people!! Thank you @Carhartt!! pic.twitter.com/IglJsJ9HXH— VaxxedCat💉 // #NeverAgain (@LazyCatHappyCat) January 18, 2022
I have a lot of @Carhartt stuff and I will definitely be buying more. Companies that value their employees safety and well being will always win my money over companies that do not. pic.twitter.com/Ix5tFyfJ1N— Vax it up. 🇺🇸 (@Disasterdude_VT) January 18, 2022
Carhartt is a private company. They can mandate that you wear headbands if they want. If you do not want to adhere to their policies, quit. This is a free market. In the same way I do not want the government mandating what we must do we can not mandate what a business can do.— Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) January 18, 2022
