Michigan woman who claimed to have ‘information’ on insurrection found with cache of guns outside Capitol Police headquarters

click to enlarge lev radin / Shutterstock.com

Smoke rises after police used pepper spray against Pro-Trump supporters on Jan. 6, 2021.

A Michigan woman was arrested in Washington D.C. after authorities say she was found with a small cache of guns in her truck outside the headquarters of the U.S. Capitol Police on Wednesday, the day after the first anniversary of the insurrection.Kery Lynn McAttee, 58, told police she drove to the building because she wanted to talk to them about “information she had about January 6, 2021,” police said in a news release.At about 1:40 p.m., McAttee parked her 2001 Chevrolet Silverado in the “No Parking Zone” in front of the building. While she was talking to officers, one of the agents spotted a gun case and the butt of a long gun in the Silverado.A search of the truck uncovered four guns: a loaded Mossberg .410 caliber shotgun, an unloaded Remington Nylon 66 .22 caliber rifle, an unloaded Connecticut Valley Arms .50 caliber muzzle loader, and a gamo pallet gun.McAttee has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of unregistered ammunition, unlawful possession/transportation of a semi-automatic rifle, and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.Police didn’t divulge anymore details, including the “information” that McAttee said she had on the Capitol riot.Right-wing media sites have been spreading baseless conspiracy theories about the FBI instigating the insurrection.Fourteen Michigan residents have been charged for participating in the riot.