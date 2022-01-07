Email
Print
Share

Friday, January 7, 2022

GOP-initiated forensic audit unveils no fraud in Macomb County election

Posted By on Fri, Jan 7, 2022 at 12:48 PM

click to enlarge President Donald Trump won Macomb County 53%-45% in November 2020. - SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
  • President Donald Trump won Macomb County 53%-45% in November 2020.

Macomb County’s forensic audit of the 2020 election unveiled nothing even remotely resembling fraud, further debunking repeated and unsubstantiated claims by supporters of former President Donald Trump.

The audit by Alabama-based Pro V&V, a company that tests voting systems, examined election technology and found “no outside interference.”



Among the baseless conspiracy theories is that outsiders hacked the election results, a claim that has been debunked by numerous courts, state and local audits and Trump’s own administration.

“This is just one step to restore confidence in the election process,” Republican Clerk Anthony G. Forlini wrote in letter released Thursday, the one-year anniversary of the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

In the 2020 election in Macomb County, Trump defeated Biden 53%-45%.

Forlini, a former Harrison Township supervisor who served in the state House from 2011 to 2016, was elected clerk in 2020, becoming the first Republican to hold the seat in the county in a long time.

Forlini said he wanted a specialist to examine the county’s election hardware and software.

Macomb County has become a hotbed of extremism and conspiracy theories. Five of the 14 Michigan residents charged for participating in the Jan. 6 insurrection are from Macomb County.

Once known as the home of the “Reagan Democrats,” Macomb has become the largest Republican county in the state.

After voting twice for Barack Obama, Macomb County voters were the key to Trump's victory in Michigan in 2016. Trump won the county by about 48,000 votes, or nearly five times his margin of victory statewide. In 2020, Trump beat Joe Biden by nearly 40,000 votes in the county, and for the first time, Republicans took control of the 13-member County Board of Commissioners and picked up four of five countywide seats (prosecutor, treasurer, public works commissioner, and clerk/register of deeds), all of which Democrats held in 2016.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More News Hits »

Trending

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Ex-Speaker Lee Chatfield accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting his sister-in-law Read More

  2. Beaumont Health nears 'breaking point' with more than 430 employees out sick with COVID-19 Read More

  3. Group to file 2022 proposal protecting abortion access in Michigan Constitution Read More

  4. Black leaders sue Michigan's redistricting commission over new maps Read More

  5. The 21 most important political stories of 2021 — and what they tell us about 2022 (Part 2) Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 29, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2022 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation