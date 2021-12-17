Email
Print
Share

Friday, December 17, 2021

All teachers, staff at Detroit's public schools must be vaccinated by February

Posted By on Fri, Dec 17, 2021 at 11:03 AM

click to enlarge Cass Tech High School in Detroit. - STEVE NEAVLING
  • Steve Neavling
  • Cass Tech High School in Detroit.

The Detroit Public Schools Community District is requiring all teachers and staff members to be fully vaccinated by Fen. 18.

The mandate was approved by the DPSCD school board on Thursday.



Employees who receive medical or religious exemptions must take regular COVID-19 tests and wear masks.

About 80% of the district’s employees are vaccinated.

Under the mandate, employees who don’t comply will be fired.

Employees and students have been required to wear masks since the start of the school year.

The district has one ongoing outbreak at Wern International High School, where five students were infected with COVID-19, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Michigan is bracing for the omicron variant of the virus, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned is more transmissible than any previous strain. Michigan has identified three cases of the variant so far.

Health officials said vaccines are the most effective way to combat the spread of the virus.

Unlike the public school district, Mayor Mike Duggan is not requiring city workers, including police, firefighters and medics, to get vaccinated.

Detroit has the lowest vaccination rate in the metro area, with only 44% of the eligible population having received at least one dose. That’s compared to 62.1% in Michigan, 68.7% in the rest of Wayne County, 72.3% in Oakland, 72.2% in Washtenaw, and 60.6% in Macomb.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More News Hits »

Trending

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Trump-supporting Michigan sheriff wants charges filed against woman who criticized anti-maskers Read More

  2. Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says Democrats aren't doing enough to protect democracy Read More

  3. Michigan confirms 2 more omicron cases as variant rapidly spreads nationwide Read More

  4. A Michigan mom lost custody for supporting her child's gender exploration Read More

  5. The Supreme Court wants to turn the 14th Amendment into a privilege that legislatures can remove Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 15, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation