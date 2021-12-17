Email
Print
Share

Friday, December 17, 2021

3 omicron cases confirmed in metro Detroit, bringing state total to six

Posted By on Fri, Dec 17, 2021 at 4:13 PM

click to enlarge A 3D rendering of the omicron variant. - SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
  • A 3D rendering of the omicron variant.

Three cases of the omicron variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 have been detected in metro Detroit, bringing the total of confirmed infections in the state to six.

One case each has been identified in Wayne, Oakland, and Washtenaw counties, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.



The state’s first case was confirmed in Kent County on Dec. 9. An additional two cases were detected in Genesee County on Wednesday.

In Oakland County, omicron was detected in a vaccinated resident who tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. A lab identified the strain as the omicron variant on Thursday, the Oakland County Health Division said Friday.

“The bad news is that Omicron is here. The good news is our main tools still work as with any variant – masking regardless of vaccine status, distance, and vaccinations including booster doses,” Oakland County Health Division Medical Director Dr. Russell Faust said in a statement. “Even if Omicron is slightly resistant to immunity to other variants, increasing your immunity through vaccinations will help prevent infection, hospitalization, and death.”

Details of the other metro Detroit cases weren’t immediately known.

The variant is the most contagious strain of COVID-19 and could become the most dominant one by the end of the year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The omicron variant was first detected in South Africa on Nov. 11. The first U.S. case was confirmed on Dec. 1.

The CDC classified omicron as a “variant of concern” on Nov. 30. The classifications are made amid concerns about variants being more contagious, causing more severe illness, or showing resistance to vaccines or treatments.

Health officials are urging residents to get vaccinated, pointing out that the vaccines are expected to protect people against severe illness, hospitalizations, and death. Unvaccinated people are 4.4 times more likely to test positive for COVID-19 and 9.3 times more likely to die, according to state data.

“Emergence of Omicron in our area further emphasizes the importance of primary vaccinations and boosters, especially before any upcoming holiday gatherings” Oakland County Director of Health and Human Services Leigh-Anne Stafford said. “Vaccination, masking and social distancing is strongly encouraged to help slow spread of Omicron and all COVID-19 viruses.”

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More News Hits »

Trending

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Trump-supporting Michigan sheriff wants charges filed against woman who criticized anti-maskers Read More

  2. Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says Democrats aren't doing enough to protect democracy Read More

  3. All teachers, staff at Detroit's public schools must be vaccinated by February Read More

  4. A Michigan mom lost custody for supporting her child's gender exploration Read More

  5. Michigan confirms 2 more omicron cases as variant rapidly spreads nationwide Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 15, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation