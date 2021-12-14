Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, December 14, 2021

James Craig reveals profound, dangerous ignorance of public schools crisis in Detroit

Posted By on Tue, Dec 14, 2021 at 12:43 PM

click to enlarge Cass Tech High School in Detroit. - STEVE NEAVLING
  • Steve Neavling
  • Cass Tech High School in Detroit.

One of the looming questions facing James Craig’s gubernatorial campaign is whether he has the experience and knowledge to run a state government.

On Monday, the Republican and former Detroit police chief demonstrated a profound and dangerous ignorance of the struggles facing Detroit’s public schools.



Craig said Detroit Public Schools Community District (DPSCD) should lose its funding if it fails to show improvements in standardized tests, MLive first reported.

Craig made the statement while visiting charter schools across the state.

DPSCD’s challenges are no secret. Since the 1960s, as white flight drained students from Detroit's schools, the district steadily lost state funding. Over the past two decades, the district closed more than 200 schools – often during failed state takeovers – and enrollment dropped from roughly 163,000 to about 50,000, a 69.3% decline.

In the meantime, poorly performing charter schools were opening in Detroit, drawing students from DPSCD and exacerbating the funding crisis.

By removing funding from DPSCD, the district would hemorrhage teachers and schools, triggering a potential death spiral in the state's largest city.

Craig also slammed DPSCD Superintendent Nikolai Vitti, saying he “must go,” even though he’s helped retain students, and reading proficiencies increased under his leadership.

“Vitti needs to be held accountable, and if not he should either resign or the board needs to hold him accountable,” Craig said. “I would like to see progression.”

DPSCD quickly responded.

"We hoped that Mr. Craig, as gubernatorial candidate, would refrain from shooting from the hip on topics he is unfamiliar with but obviously this statement suggests that was not the case on the topic and complexity of test scores and literacy," the district tweeted. “If literacy rates in the district or city is reduced to this type of rhetoric then the entire state of educators and families should be concerned about his candidacy.”

The district added, “Before the pandemic and based on the last time DPSCD students tested at scale, factually the District’s improvement in literacy scores outpaced the entire state’s performance.”

The Michigan Democratic Party blasted Craig, saying his position on schools is dangerous.

“The only ‘magical thing’ happening here is James Craig thinking Michigan families, students, and educators will take his DeVos style voucher scheme sitting down," party spokesperson Rodericka Applewhaite said in a statement. "The reality is Craig has no plan to improve public education because he intends to snuff the life out of it entirely, which would only shortchange students, broaden inequality and further hurt the communities that need these resources most. This isn’t how a leader would keep Michigan first, but it certainly is a way for Craig to ensure his anti-public education special interests that he’ll stay in their corner.”

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More News Hits »

Trending

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The Supreme Court wants to turn the 14th Amendment into a privilege that legislatures can remove Read More

  2. How Michigan’s high electricity rates put taxpayers on the hook for auto industry ‘blank check’ Read More

  3. Michigan woman busted for trying to use fake 'Rent-A-Hitman' website to kill ex-husband Read More

  4. Michigan court says it can’t force hospital to treat COVID-19 patients with ivermectin Read More

  5. Lexus Velodrome in Detroit deflates after strong wind knocked out power Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 8, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation