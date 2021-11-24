Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Anti-vax Wayne County Republican is in ICU with COVID-19

Posted By on Wed, Nov 24, 2021 at 12:33 PM

click to enlarge William Hartman, then-Vice Chairman of the Wayne Board of Canvassers, has been in the hospital with COVID-19. - WAYNE COUNTY BOARD OF CANVASSERS
  • Wayne County Board of Canvassers
  • William Hartman, then-Vice Chairman of the Wayne Board of Canvassers, has been in the hospital with COVID-19.

A Trump-adoring Wayne County Republican who spread misinformation about COVID-19 and the vaccine has been hospitalized in intensive care after contracting the virus.

William Hartmann, former vice-chairman of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers, has been on a ventilator since about Nov. 6, according to his sister Elizabeth Hartmann.



Two sources confirmed to Metro Times that Hartmann has been in intensive care since early November.

The status of his health is unclear.

Hartmann, who refused to certify the county’s election in November 2020 after Joe Biden won, downplayed the coronavirus in a February 2020 Facebook post and questioned “all the hullabaloo in the media about” COVID-19. He suggested it was “about the money.”

In the months since then, he has criticized the vaccine and compared government COVID-19 efforts to Nazi Germany.

Conspiracy theorist and former state Sen. Patrick Colbeck shared the news about Hartmann on his Facebook page, leading to a lot of prayers and condemnations of hospital care from his followers, but none of the 115 comments mentioned the importance of the vaccine. Colbeck's Facebook profile picture reads, "I am not vaccinated, I'm in the control group of the experiment."

It’s unclear whether Hartmann is vaccinated, and in a recent Facebook post he falsely suggested it was a violation of his First and Fifth Amendment rights to be forced to divulge his vaccination status.

Hartmann was critical of efforts like Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's lottery to encourage vaccinations. On July 30, Hartmann posted on Facebook, “If the ouchie is so great, why do they have to offer bribes?”

Michigan’s hospitals are reaching or exceeding capacity, largely because unvaccinated people are contracting the virus and getting seriously ill. As of last week, Michigan leads the nation in COVID-19 cases.

Of the 1,423 COVID-19 hospitalizations between Oct. 7 and Nov. 5, 72% are unvaccinated residents, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. During the same time period, 76% of the 622 people who died have from COVID-19 were unvaccinated.

To put that into perspective, about 70% of Michigan residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Hartmann’s hospitalization is just the latest cautionary tale in a country where the virus and vaccine have become politicized and scientific research is often dismissed.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More News Hits »

Trending

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The ‘skyscraper curse’ is totally real in Detroit Read More

  2. Fans react to news that veteran Detroit radio DJ John O'Leary was found stabbed to death at Highland Park home Read More

  3. COVID-19 hospitalizations reach alarming rate as new cases soar in Michigan Read More

  4. Pee, bullets, the Rolling Stones, and a disturbing report about Michigan's country music festival: the top Detroit Metro Times headlines this week Read More

  5. Whitmer requests federal funds to fix the damn I-375, citing its racist legacy Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 24, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation