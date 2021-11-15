Email
Print
Share

Monday, November 15, 2021

Republicans peddle lies about impact of Line 5 shutdown

Posted By on Mon, Nov 15, 2021 at 3:32 PM

click to enlarge Enbridge Inc.'s Line 5, which runs through the Straits of Mackinac, has spilled more than 1 million gallons of fossil fuels into waters since 1968, according to researchers. - JEFFNESS, WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • Jeffness, Wikimedia Commons
  • Enbridge Inc.'s Line 5, which runs through the Straits of Mackinac, has spilled more than 1 million gallons of fossil fuels into waters since 1968, according to researchers.

Michigan Republicans and right-wing groups are spreading lies about the controversial Line 5 pipeline, falsely claiming that a shutdown is imminent and would drastically increase heating costs as winter approaches.

In November 2020, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered Canada-based Enbridge to shut down the oil and natural gas liquid pipeline in the Straits of Mackinac by May, saying it had violated a 1953 easement agreement with the state and presents “an extraordinary and unacceptable risk to Lake Michigan and Lake Superior.”



Enbridge, which was responsible for a disastrous oil spill in the Kalamazoo River in July 2020, has defied Whitmer’s order.

Meanwhile, a lawsuit filed by the state is wending its way through the courts.

Two conservative groups tied to the west Michigan DeVos family – Michigan Freedom Fund and Michigan Rising Action – are spreading falsehoods about the impact of a shutdown on families, while ignoring the environmental hazards of Line 5.

“With Energy rates skyrocketing, @GovWhitmer wants to make gas prices and heating costs even more unaffordable for Michigan families,” Michigan Rising Action, a dark money group, tweeted last week, posting a link to a blog on its website that is full of misleading information.

There’s no evidence that shutting down the pipeline would increase fuel prices. Between 90% and 95% of the light crude oil carried by Line 5 is sent to refineries in Sarnia, Ontario. A tiny fraction is destined for Detroit and two refineries in Toledo. If the pipeline is shut down, there are other sources, including the Capline and Mid-Valley pipelines, according to For Love of Water, a Traverse City-based nonprofit.

While Line 5 supplies some propane to the Upper Peninsula, there are other safer alternatives, including Plains All American.

Republican and conservative groups who are using scare tactics about Line 5 point to escalating energy costs, without explaining why prices are on the rise. Driving up the cost of propane and natural are exports and price-gouging, which have nothing to do with Line 5.

“Lake Superior isn’t deep enough to get to the bottom of the lies that the critics of Governor Whitmer and Attorney General Nessel spread about the pair’s efforts to protect the Great Lakes and stop energy price gouging,” Lonnie Scott, executive director of Progress Michigan, a progressive nonprofit, said in a statement Monday. “Enbridge and the fossil fuel lobby spend millions of dollars to misinform the public and these right-wing groups and elected officials are part of the problem. Michiganders have got to understand how the fossil fuel lobby is driving up energy costs for everyone.”

Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley, who regularly downplays COVID-19 and spreads like about vaccines and election fraud, took the hyperbole and falsehoods even further, trying to implicate President Joe Biden’s administration, which said Monday that it does not support shutting down Line 5, at least not for now.

“As winter approaches, Biden wants Michiganders to suffer with skyrocketed heating prices or without heat at all,” Kelley tweeted. “Whitmer just sits by smiling, not fighting for Michigan residents, like normal.”

Republican U.S. Reps. Lisa McClain and Tim Walberg also suggested earlier this month that Line 5 is integral to keeping energy costs down in Michigan.

Whatever happens, Line 5 won’t shut down anytime soon, and Republicans are only scaring residents into believing otherwise.

For nearly a decade, Indigenous leaders, environmental activists, and scientists have warned about the potential for an oil spill from Line 5, which ships 540,000 barrels a day of crude and refined products from Superior, Wisconsin, to Sarnia, Ontario. Tribal governments and environmental groups have sought legal injunctions to shut down the pipeline.

The Great Lakes are home to 21% of the world's fresh surface water and supply drinking water to 48 million people, including 5 million Michigan residents.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More News Hits »

Trending

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Danny Fenster is free Read More

  2. Seafood boils in a bag, a stinky factory, and a drunk attorney general: the top Detroit Metro Times headlines Read More

  3. State Sen. Tom Barrett announces bid for U.S. House seat as GOP tries to seize control of Congress Read More

  4. AG Dana Nessel apologizes for being 'human' after getting wasted at a UM-MSU tailgate Read More

  5. Threatening graffiti, other racist incidents prompt student walkout at Bloomfield Hills High School Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 10, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation