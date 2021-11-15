Republicans peddle lies about impact of Line 5 shutdown

click to enlarge
-
Jeffness, Wikimedia Commons
-
Enbridge Inc.'s Line 5, which runs through the Straits of Mackinac, has spilled more than 1 million gallons of fossil fuels into waters since 1968, according to researchers.
Michigan Republicans and right-wing groups are spreading lies about the controversial Line 5 pipeline, falsely claiming that a shutdown is imminent and would drastically increase heating costs as winter approaches.
In November 2020, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered Canada-based Enbridge to shut down the oil and natural gas liquid pipeline in the Straits of Mackinac by May, saying it had violated a 1953 easement agreement with the state and presents “an extraordinary and unacceptable risk to Lake Michigan and Lake Superior.”
Enbridge, which was responsible for a disastrous oil spill in the Kalamazoo River in July 2020, has defied Whitmer’s order
.
Meanwhile, a lawsuit filed by the state is wending its way through the courts.
Two conservative groups tied to the west Michigan DeVos family – Michigan Freedom Fund and Michigan Rising Action – are spreading falsehoods about the impact of a shutdown on families, while ignoring the environmental hazards of Line 5.
“With Energy rates skyrocketing, @GovWhitmer wants to make gas prices and heating costs even more unaffordable for Michigan families,” Michigan Rising Action, a dark money group, tweeted
last week, posting a link to a blog
on its website that is full of misleading information.
There’s no evidence that shutting down the pipeline would increase fuel prices. Between 90% and 95% of the light crude oil carried by Line 5 is sent to refineries in Sarnia, Ontario. A tiny fraction is destined for Detroit and two refineries in Toledo. If the pipeline is shut down, there are other sources, including the Capline and Mid-Valley pipelines, according to For Love of Water
, a Traverse City-based nonprofit.
While Line 5 supplies some propane to the Upper Peninsula, there are other safer alternatives, including Plains All American.
Republican and conservative groups who are using scare tactics about Line 5 point to escalating energy costs, without explaining why prices are on the rise. Driving up the cost of propane and natural are exports
and price-gouging
, which have nothing to do with Line 5.
“Lake Superior isn’t deep enough to get to the bottom of the lies that the critics of Governor Whitmer and Attorney General Nessel spread about the pair’s efforts to protect the Great Lakes and stop energy price gouging,” Lonnie Scott, executive director of Progress Michigan, a progressive nonprofit, said in a statement Monday. “Enbridge and the fossil fuel lobby spend millions of dollars to misinform the public and these right-wing groups and elected officials are part of the problem. Michiganders have got to understand how the fossil fuel lobby is driving up energy costs for everyone.”
Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley, who regularly downplays COVID-19 and spreads like about vaccines and election fraud, took the hyperbole and falsehoods even further, trying to implicate President Joe Biden’s administration, which said Monday that it does not support shutting down Line 5
, at least not for now.
“As winter approaches, Biden wants Michiganders to suffer with skyrocketed heating prices or without heat at all,” Kelley tweeted. “Whitmer just sits by smiling, not fighting for Michigan residents, like normal.”
Republican U.S. Reps. Lisa McClain and Tim Walberg also suggested earlier this month that Line 5 is integral to keeping energy costs down in Michigan.
Whatever happens, Line 5 won’t shut down anytime soon, and Republicans are only scaring residents into believing otherwise.
For nearly a decade, Indigenous leaders, environmental activists, and scientists have warned about the potential for an oil spill from Line 5, which ships 540,000 barrels a day of crude and refined products from Superior, Wisconsin, to Sarnia, Ontario. Tribal governments and environmental groups have sought legal injunctions to shut down the pipeline.
The Great Lakes are home to 21% of the world's fresh surface water and supply drinking water to 48 million people, including 5 million Michigan residents.
