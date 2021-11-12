Email
Print
Share

Friday, November 12, 2021

Threatening graffiti, other racist incidents prompt student walkout at Bloomfield Hills High School

Posted By on Fri, Nov 12, 2021 at 12:14 PM

click to enlarge Racist graffiti scrawled on a bathroom wall in Bloomfield High School. - BLOOMFIELD HILLS HIGH SCHOOL PARENT
  • Bloomfield Hills High School parent
  • Racist graffiti scrawled on a bathroom wall in Bloomfield High School.

Students are planning to walk out of Bloomfield Hills High Schools on Friday afternoon following escalating racist incidents, including graffiti scrawled across a restroom that read, “Kill All [n-word]” and “Yeah fuck them all!!”

In a letter to parents Wednesday, the school's principal and superintendent said the administration takes the threats seriously and contacted police.



“We experienced another incident of racism at our school,” states the letter from Principal Charlie Hollerith and Bloomfield Hills Schools Superintendent Patrick Watson. “This behavior will not be tolerated and does not represent our mission as a school or the high standards we hold for our students and ourselves.”

Frustrated with what they say is the administration’s lax response to racist incidents, students plan to walk out of school at 1:30 p.m. Friday.

“Our school’s response to the blatantly racist and hateful discriminatory incidents in the past few weeks is utterly unacceptable,” a student wrote on social media. “The complete disregard for the safety of BHHS students is unethical. We will not let administration turn a blind eye to the hate that students are facing on a daily basis from both their peers and staff.”

Details of the past racist incidents weren’t immediately clear, and Metro Times couldn’t reach Hollerith or Watson for comment.

Students are demanding a say in punitive decisions for racist incidents, a benchmark two-week suspension for all students who use hate speech, and the immediate removal of guilty students from sports teams and extracurricular activities.

In the letter to parents, Hollerith and Watson said the school will hold grade-level meetings to address the emotional impact of hate speech, provide counseling and social work support, hold staff meetings and sensitivity training, and offer opportunities for students and the community to have a dialogue.

“While we are committed to the work of equity and inclusions, we still have significant work to do in order for all our students and staff to feel safe within our walls,” the principal and superintendent wrote. “We recognize the pain that people across our entire community are experiencing, and this letter is just the start to a process of healing. Our partnership as a school community to support one another is critical.”

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More News Hits »

Trending

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. AG Dana Nessel apologizes for being 'human' after getting wasted at a UM-MSU tailgate Read More

  2. Rep. Tlaib gets headache from pungent odor coming from Stellantis plant in Detroit Read More

  3. Michigan offers two-year vehicle registrations under new bill Read More

  4. Former Flint mayor says judge-approved $626 million settlement for Flint is nowhere near enough Read More

  5. Journalist Danny Fenster sentenced to 11 years in prison with hard labor in Myanmar Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 10, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation