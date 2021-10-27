Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, October 27, 2021

Elizabeth Holmes suckered Betsy Devos's family into giving her $100 million, according to testimony

Posted By on Wed, Oct 27, 2021 at 12:38 PM

click to enlarge Elizabeth Holmes in 2013. - PUBLIC DOMAIN/GLENN FAWCETT/WIKIMEDIA CREATIVE COMMONS
  • Public domain/Glenn Fawcett/Wikimedia Creative Commons
  • Elizabeth Holmes in 2013.
Don't ever let anyone tell you rich people are rich because they're necessarily smarter and more hardworking than you. Because if there's anything that the high-profile trial of disgraced Silicon Valley figure Elizabeth Holmes has shown, it's that plenty of members of the 1% seem to be not all that great with their money — they just have too much of it.

Holmes is on trial for wire fraud as part of her failed company Theranos, which presented itself as a Silicon Valley unicorn that promised to revolutionize medicine with a new technology that could perform a multitude of medical tests using just a drop of blood. Thanks to easy venture capital, Holmes became the world's youngest female billionaire, but it was later revealed that the technology never actually existed. Now, Holmes is either a cunning girlboss fraudster or a naive smol bean, depending on whether you believe the plaintiff or defense.

Among those allegedly defrauded by Holmes is the family of former Trump-era Education Secretary Betsy DeVos of Michigan, whose family is worth some $2 billion, according to Forbes.

According to DeVos money manager Lisa Peterson, the Devos family agreed to give Holmes $100 million after a five-hour meeting with Holmes and company president Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani at the Theranos HQ, The Daily Beast reports.

Apparently, the DeVos clan was so impressed by the promises Holmes and co. made that they "never hired regulatory experts, counsel, or medical experts in the due diligence process, b/c 'we didn't think we needed it,'" according to Law360 reporter Dorothy Atkins, who is covering the trial.

It sounds like we do more due diligence when splurging on a $100 appliance!

The DeVoses made much of their money from the multi-level marketing company Amway, which was co-founded by the father of Betsy DeVos's husband, Dick. They also own the Orlando Magic, and own at least ten yachts.

Other Theranos investors include media mogul Rupert Murdoch and retail chain Walgreens, and its board of directors that included former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, retired four-star general Jim Mattis, and former Wells Fargo CEO Richard Kovacevich, among others.

Oh, and Holmes's father was a vice president at Enron, the company that went bankrupt over a fraud scandal. He later held a number of executive roles in the U.S. government.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More News Hits »

Trending

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Duggan appoints Detroit’s first historian to highlight African Americans’ contributions to the city Read More

  2. FBI busts ex-Hazel Park treasurer accused of embezzling money from residents Read More

  3. In Benton Harbor’s water crisis, a long history of systemic racism — and a chance for justice Read More

  4. Gov. Whitmer widens fundraising lead over Republicans, with $12.6M on hand Read More

  5. Midtown Detroit is getting a Target store, and we are horny Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 27, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation