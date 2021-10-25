Midtown Detroit is getting a Target store, and we are horny

click to enlarge
Is this real life?
When Lana Del Rey said "heaven is a place on Earth with you
," we know that she was likely not referring to a Target store but, for all of us beautiful, basic bitches, heaven is a place where you enter with the intent of buying one very specific thing and, instead, leave $350 poorer with a cart full of things you never knew you needed, but now cannot live without.
Well, Detroit is finally getting a slice of heaven with a new Target store at the corner of Mack and Woodward Avenues as part of the new mixed-use City Club Apartments development. The Detroit Target will not be the mammoth suburban-style store Detroiters venture out of city limits to visit, but will be a 32,000 square-foot small-format Target, which will offer a selection of grocery items, home goods, apparel, and other amenities.
According to a press release, the Target store will serve as an "anchor tenant" in the new City Club Apartments development and, if the artist renderings don't deceive us, it looks like the silly little QLine will finally reach its full potential by dropping us horny shoppers off just steps away from the Target entry.
"Any day we get to announce that a respected national retailer like Target is choosing to locate in our city is a great day," Mayor Mike Duggan said in a press release. "Over the past decade we have seen Midtown develop into a vibrant, diverse, mixed-income neighborhood. Adding this Target store will provide an anchor retail presence to serve residents in the area and across the city. I'm deeply grateful to Target, City Club Apartments, Midtown Detroit, Inc., and the dedicated City of Detroit staff that helped make this happen."
Per the press release, the next stage of the process comes down to approval of architectural plans, meeting with contractors, as well as approval across various City of Detroit departments.
City Club Apartments CEO Jonathan Holtzman describes the project as being "a highly complex mixed-use residential and retail development," that will "combine the service and amenities of a five-star hotel with engaging, connected and walkable urban apartment living." The new development will include 350 apartment and penthouse-style apartments that will span three connected buildings with 186 underground parking spaces. Of the apartments, 20% are expected to be affordable housing at 80% AMI, or "area median income." There will also be a bank and a restaurant on the development site.
So when is this baddie opening?
Well, they're not dishing on a projected open date or deadline, which is understandable considering the economic disruption of the pandemic. In the meantime, we'll be waiting patiently to hop on the trolly car to throw our hard-earned cash at candles, kitchenware, throw pillows, and anything displaying the phrase "live, laugh, love."
