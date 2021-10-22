Vote now for Best of Detroit 2021

Friday, October 22, 2021

370 Beaumont Health workers suspended for not getting COVID-19 vaccine

Posted By on Fri, Oct 22, 2021 at 3:27 PM

Beaumont Health is the largest health system in Michigan. - BEAUMONT HEALTH
  • Beaumont Health
  • Beaumont Health is the largest health system in Michigan.

Beaumont Health suspended 370 workers for failing to get the COVID-19 vaccine by this week’s deadline, and about 70 employees resigned because they didn’t want to get inoculated.

With 33,000 employees, the suspensions represent about 1% of the staff.



“We are very pleased to report the vast majority of Beaumont employees have been vaccinated against COVID-19. We know the vaccine is safe, effective and saves lives,” Mark Geary, heard of communications for Beaumont, told Metro Times in a statement Friday. “We hope that those 370 employees will choose to get vaccinated and return to work soon. If they choose to not meet our vaccine requirements by Nov. 16, their employment will be terminated.”

Oct. 18 was the deadline to receive at least one dose of the vaccine. Nov. 16 is the deadline to receive both shots.

Beaumont, the largest health system in the state, announced the mandate on July 28. The mandate is for all employees, volunteers and providers who practice or work at Beaumont facilities. Henry Ford Health system said this week that about 400 workers resigned because they refused to get vaccinated.

