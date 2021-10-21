Vote now for Best of Detroit 2021

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, October 21, 2021

More Black Detroiters are living in substandard houses after foreclosure crisis, study finds

Posted By on Thu, Oct 21, 2021 at 3:47 PM

click to enlarge More than 33,000 houses in Detroit are likely in need of major repairs, according to a new University of Michigan study. - STEVE NEAVLING
  • Steve Neavling
  • More than 33,000 houses in Detroit are likely in need of major repairs, according to a new University of Michigan study.

An increasing number of Detroiters are living in substandard houses with moderate to serious maintenance problems, and the rate is highest among Black households, according to a new University of Michigan report.

The study found that more than 38,000 houses in the city are likely in need of major repairs, with problems ranging from broken furnaces, leaking roofs, electrical issues, crumbling foundations, broken windows, water stoppages, rodent infestations, and nonworking toilets. That represents about 13% of Detroit’s occupied houses.



By comparison, about 3.2% of houses in suburban Detroit have similar conditions.

In Detroit, Black households are three times as likely to live in substandard homes than white households.

The study includes rentals and owner-occupied homes.

People who live in substandard homes have an increased risk of health problems. Damp, cold and toxic homes, for example, increase the risk of tuberculosis, recurrent headaches, sore throats, cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, and lung cancer. Asthma rates are higher in homes with water leaks, poor ventilation and pest infestations. Poor housing quality may also lead to mental health problems, such as anxiety, depression, and social isolation in adults, and behavioral health problems in children. For seniors, living in a cold environment can lead to respiratory problems.

Substandard homes also are costly to the cash-strapped city. Dilapidated houses are often torn down at taxpayers’ expense, property values decline, and the public costs to address negative health outcomes rise.

The subprime mortgage crisis in the late 2000s disproportionately impacted Black residents, who have historically faced unfair housing practices.

“In sum, Black Americans have not had the same opportunities to secure housing, have had to pay more for housing, have had fewer choices for housing, and – due to discrimination in both housing and employment – have had less income with which to procure housing and make repairs,” the researchers said. “We pay particularly close attention to gaps in housing adequacy by race in this report because the initial and substantial support government offered to white Americans in their pursuit of safe and stable housing, but denied Black Americans, has never been redressed. And though home repair programs are an inadequate tool to rectify the harms done, it is one area in which we can act quickly to support homeownership and housing stability for low- and moderate-income Black households.”

Trouble is, the study found that there is nowhere near enough funding to help people in need of home repairs. Taxpayer and nonprofit spending is inadequate to address the need, and most of the available funding is for homeowners, not renters, who are twice as likely to live in a substandard home.

“Reforms to existing programs will not be enough to meet the needs of Detroit residents,” researchers concluded. “To truly meet the needs of a city faced with old homes and low incomes, more resources are needed.”

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More News Hits »

Trending

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Macomb County schools has the highest number of COVID-19 outbreaks in Michigan, while Oakland County reported zero Read More

  2. Michigan counties that voted heavily for Trump have more COVID-19 cases, deaths Read More

  3. Voting guide: Detroiters have a chance to root out corruption, decriminalize magic mushrooms, and pursue reparations on Nov. 2 Read More

  4. ICYMI: Welcome to Striketober, Faster Horse death cause revealed, Best of Detroit poll is open, and more news you may have missed Read More

  5. Michiganders post about wanting to quit their stupid-ass jobs on Twitter more than any other state Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 20, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation