Vote now for Best of Detroit 2021

News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, October 21, 2021

News Hits

Michiganders post about wanting to quit their stupid-ass jobs on Twitter more than any other state

Posted By on Thu, Oct 21, 2021 at 11:39 AM

click to enlarge Definitely not a real tweet from a real person ... - SCREENGRAB/TWITTER
  • Screengrab/Twitter
  • Definitely not a real tweet from a real person ...

From Network, Bridget Jones's Diary, Office Space, Jerry Maguire, The Devil Wears Prada, and, our personal favorite, Half-Baked, quitting one's job can be pretty damn cinematic. But for us real working stiffs, quitting — or at least talking about how badly you want to quit — can be as simple as a tweet. And no one does it better, er, more, than Michigan.

Twitter data reveals that Michigan is in the top spot when it comes to people making posts about quitting their job. In the past month, Twitter found more than one million geo-tagged Michigan tweets that use phrases such as "quit my job" or "find new job" or "quitting my job," according to WDIV-TV.



Though Michigan is the employee of the month when it comes to posting about quitting, Georgia, Arizona, and Oregon trail behind, with Alaska, Kentucky, and the Dakotas among those who tweet the least about quitting.



And this Twitter chatter isn't just talk. Per the U.S. Labor Department, August was a big month for people actively quitting their jobs, with 4.3 million people — or 3% of the country's workforce — giving the big F-U to their employers. This is the highest reported number of resignations since 2000, which is when the Bureau of Labor Statistics started tracking employment data. This phenomenon is being touted as "The Great Resignation," as people have, as a result of the pandemic, come to value their time more and are now prioritizing higher wages, healthier working environments, and better benefits.

Just a reminder to all our disgruntled readers: You are ineligible to collect unemployment benefits if you quit your job without a good reason that is "attributable to the employer." Trying to get fired? Well, that might disqualify you, too, depending on how naughty you are, ie; being late, destroying property, refusing to work, or flipping the bird. Remember, this isn't a movie.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More News Hits »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Michigan counties that voted heavily for Trump have more COVID-19 cases, deaths Read More

  2. Macomb County schools has the highest number of COVID-19 outbreaks in Michigan, while Oakland County reported zero Read More

  3. Trump-endorsed GOP candidate for Michigan Secretary of State to speak at QAnon conference Read More

  4. ICYMI: Welcome to Striketober, Faster Horse death cause revealed, Best of Detroit poll is open, and more news you may have missed Read More

  5. Voting guide: Detroiters have a chance to root out corruption, decriminalize magic mushrooms, and pursue reparations on Nov. 2 Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 20, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation