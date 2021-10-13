MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan blasts racism as source for Benton Harbor’s water crisis

click to enlarge Screengrab via The Mehdi Hasan Show

For the last three years, Benton Harbor has seen a steady increase in the amount of lead in the city’s tap water. The lead levels have now hit a peak, and residents are asked to not use the contaminated water because it could be dangerous.

Benton Harbor’s water crisis is coming on the heels of Flint’s water crisis, where government mistrust remains high.

Mehdi Hasan, an MSNBC commentator and host of The Mehdi Hasan Show, had a lot to say about Benton Harbor’s water crisis and did not hold back on addressing the elephant in the room — race.

“Imagine having to question whether you can drink, cook, or bathe with your tap water for five years, in a country where the billionaires just added $1.8 trillion to their collective wealth since the start of the pandemic,” Hasan said in the seven-minute segment. “But places like Benton Harbor are poor, their cities don’t have the resources to fix themselves, and the people who live there aren’t white, mostly.”

Benton Harbor, like Flint, is a city with a majority Black population, with 80% of its residents identifying as such. For comparison, St. Joseph, a city that neighbors Benton Harbor and has no issue with its pipes, is 84% white.