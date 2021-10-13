Vote now for Best of Detroit 2021

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, October 13, 2021

MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan blasts racism as source for Benton Harbor’s water crisis

Posted By on Wed, Oct 13, 2021 at 12:27 PM

click to enlarge Mehdi Hasan. - SCREENGRAB VIA THE MEHDI HASAN SHOW
  • Screengrab via The Mehdi Hasan Show
  • Mehdi Hasan.

For the last three years, Benton Harbor has seen a steady increase in the amount of lead in the city’s tap water. The lead levels have now hit a peak, and residents are asked to not use the contaminated water because it could be dangerous.

Benton Harbor’s water crisis is coming on the heels of Flint’s water crisis, where government mistrust remains high.

Mehdi Hasan, an MSNBC commentator and host of The Mehdi Hasan Show, had a lot to say about Benton Harbor’s water crisis and did not hold back on addressing the elephant in the room — race.

“Imagine having to question whether you can drink, cook, or bathe with your tap water for five years, in a country where the billionaires just added $1.8 trillion to their collective wealth since the start of the pandemic,” Hasan said in the seven-minute segment. “But places like Benton Harbor are poor, their cities don’t have the resources to fix themselves, and the people who live there aren’t white, mostly.”

Benton Harbor, like Flint, is a city with a majority Black population, with 80% of its residents identifying as such. For comparison, St. Joseph, a city that neighbors Benton Harbor and has no issue with its pipes, is 84% white.

In September, Governor Whitmer asked for $20 million to replace the lead pipes in Benton Harbor. Michigan’s GOP-controlled legislature only approved $10 million.
Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More News Hits »

Trending

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Fellow cops slam James Craig for never actually getting law enforcement license in Detroit Read More

  2. Former Nike designer plans to reopen Michigan's only HBCU Read More

  3. Couple behind failed northern Michigan 'glamping' venture ordered to issue refunds Read More

  4. Washtenaw county's domestic violence shelter rocked by allegations of victimizing and traumatizing survivors seeking help Read More

  5. Detroit News perpetuates lies about election fraud by running Craig op-ed with false claims Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 13, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation