Monday, October 4, 2021

Authorities shut down Ambassador Bridge after possible explosives found

Posted By on Mon, Oct 4, 2021 at 11:36 AM

click to enlarge Ambassador Bridge. - ROXANNE GONZALEZ / SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Roxanne Gonzalez / Shutterstock
  • Ambassador Bridge.

Updated at 3:30 p.m.:

The Ambassador Bridge was shut down for more than two hours Monday after authorities said they found possible explosives.



Windsor police were on the scene.

The bridge partially reopened Monday afternoon, with traffic permitted to cross from Canada to the United States at Wyandotte Street West in Windsor.

The area was evacuated late Monday morning, and traffic in both directions was being rerouted.

“WPS on scene near the Ambassador Bridge for possible explosives located in the area,” Windsor police tweeted at 10:17 a.m. “The area has been evacuated & bridge is shut down for incoming US to traffic only. Please avoid the area. Our Explosive Disposal Unit is attending.”

Heavy backups were reported.

In a statement, Windsor police said it wasn't clear when the bridge will fully reopen.

“We won’t speculate when the crossing will re-open," police said. "We will rely on emergency and highway officials to say when it is safe to travel on and will resume operations.”


