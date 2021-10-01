Vote now for Best of Detroit 2021

Email
Print
Share

Friday, October 1, 2021

Electric-vehicle owners urged to charge overnight at home

Posted By on Fri, Oct 1, 2021 at 10:47 AM

click to enlarge A car being charged at an electric vehicle charger in Ann Arbor. - SUSAN MONTGOMERY / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Susan Montgomery / Shutterstock.com
  • A car being charged at an electric vehicle charger in Ann Arbor.

It is National Drive Electric Week, and electric vehicle (EV) advocates and utility companies are working to help get residents and the electrical grid that serves them ready for the rapidly-changing transportation market.

The Big Three auto manufacturers in Detroit; Chrysler, Ford and General Motors, have set a goal for 40% to 50% of their sales to be EVs by 2030.



Jeff Myrom, director of electric vehicle programs for the utility company Consumers Energy, said EVs have major environmental benefits, from reducing greenhouse gases to particulate matter from exhaust, which can affect people with asthma and other respiratory issues.

"Approximately in a year of owning your car, the average person, that electric vehicle has a smaller carbon footprint than a petroleum-fueled vehicle," Myrom explained. "And, of course, every year beyond that of driving just increases that environmental benefit."

This Saturday in Muskegon, the Farmers Market is hosting an electric car show. Myrom noted Consumers Energy will be there if people have questions about home EV charger rebates, or incentives for charging at home during off-peak hours.

The new Bring Your Own Charger program gives credits to Consumers Energy customers who charge their vehicles overnight between 11:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. Myrom added EVs take a lot of energy to reach full charge.

"At night, when there's much less electricity being used, the wires and the transformers around your house are, of course, still there," Myrom pointed out. "And they've got a lot more capacity on them than they would in the middle of the day."

He cautioned an increase in energy demand from more people charging vehicles at home could overwhelm the grid and require utilities to make upgrades. So, by charging during off-peak hours, they can keep electricity flowing with fewer upgrades, which saves utility customers' money.

Originally published October 1, 2021 on Michigan News Connection. It is shared here with permission.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More News Hits »

Trending

Everything we saw at the grand opening of Eminem’s Mom’s Spaghetti restaurant in Detroit
Stab Back Better
Ferndale Pride, American Speed Festival, and more things to do in metro Detroit this week
James Wan’s ‘Malignant’ is a benign, happy piece of trash
The software that Michigan State Police can use to watch your every move
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. ICYMI: Detroit Lions fans get humiliated, Michigan’s top doc resigns, Republicans latch onto Trump’s Big Lie Read More

  2. Eminem serves 'Mom's Spaghetti' in Detroit, Dr. J resigns, and MSP is watching you: the top 10 Detroit Metro Times headlines this week Read More

  3. 'Pathetic little wheel boy:' City of Hamtramck’s attorney ruthlessly mocks local activist in a wheelchair Read More

  4. The software that Michigan State Police can use to watch your every move Read More

  5. Counterfeit masks seized in Detroit destined for local hospital system Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 29, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation