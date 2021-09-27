The Godfrey Hotel Detroit to feature 227 rooms, rooftop lounge in Corktown

click to enlarge Oxford Capital Group and Hunter Pasteur

Groundbreaking scheduled to begin this week on The Godfrey Hotel Detroit at 1401 Michigan Ave. in Corktown.

click to enlarge Oxford Capital Group and Hunter Pasteur

Rendering of The I|O Rooftop Lounge atop The Godfrey Hotel Detroit.

Construction will soon begin on a chic, 227-room hotel in Corktown that will feature a rooftop lounge, 5,500-square-foot ballroom, lobby bar, and ground-floor, chef-driven restaurant.The developers, Oxford Capital Group and Hunter Pasteur, plan to break ground this week on The Godfrey Hotel Detroit at 1401 Michigan Ave. between Trumbull and Eight Street.The seven-floor hotel is scheduled to open in 2023 and provide 160 to 200 part-time and full-time jobs with health insurance and a minimum pay of $17 an hour. An additional 200 to 300 construction jobs also will be created. At least 25% of the jobs will go to Detroiters, the developers said.“We are excited to achieve this important milestone as we continue our strategic national investment, development and acquisition activities while simultaneously growing our lifestyle Godfrey hotel brand throughout the country,” John W. Rutledge, founder, chairman, and CEO of Oxford Hotels & Resorts LLC and Oxford Capital Group LLC, said in a statement. “Since my student days at The University of Michigan, I have been watching Detroit closely and have been impressed by the remarkable transformation that has occurred downtown. We look forward to adding to this momentum and delivering a stunning physical product, as well as Oxford’s unique brand of hospitality to this beautiful and dynamic city as Detroit and the country continue their post-pandemic recovery over the next several years.”The hotel will include The I|O Rooftop Lounge, which the developers bill as “Detroit’s largest indoor/outdoor rooftop lounge with expansive views of downtown Detroit and Corktown.”“Corktown has become synonymous with phenomenal food and drink and is home to an emerging business core,” said Randy Wertheimer, president and CEO of Farmington Hills-based Hunter Pasteur. “The Godfrey Hotel will fill a real need in this neighborhood, and we’re so thrilled to bring this national hotel brand to our hometown. We look forward to the Godfrey becoming a staple of the city and Corktown community, not just because of the hotel, but also the exciting F&B venues we are developing, including the lobby bar, restaurant, rooftop lounge, and ballroom, which we hope will all become important destination venues for locals and travelers alike to Detroit.”