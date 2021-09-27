Email
Print
Share

Monday, September 27, 2021

Michigan GOP initiative to restrict voting access gets approval to gather signatures

Posted By on Mon, Sep 27, 2021 at 1:07 PM

click to enlarge Election sign in Detroit. - STEVE NEAVLING
  • Steve Neavling
  • Election sign in Detroit.

A controversial, Republican-backed petition drive to restrict voting access in Michigan gained approval Monday, clearing the way for advocates to begin collecting signatures.

The Michigan Board of State Canvassers approved the Secure MI Vote petition with a 3-0 vote. Canvasser Julie Matuzak, a Democrat, was absent from the meeting.



The petition is intended to enable Republican state lawmakers to circumvent a veto from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. A peculiarity in Michigan’s constitution allows the Legislature to bypass the governor and approve a law if more than 340,000 voters — or at least 8% of the total number of votes cast in the last gubernatorial election — sign a petition to create a ballot initiative.

Secure MI Vote will have six months to collect the minimum number of signatures to allow lawmakers to vote on it.

“Volunteers from all over Michigan are excited to hit the ground running and return election integrity to our state,” Secure MI Vote said in a statement. “The hill we have to climb to achieve our goal is high, as it should be, because making law in our state is a serious undertaking that should have broad support. Our team is going to begin collecting signatures over the next two weeks and our goal is to complete the process well before the 180 day deadline … Together we can enact these common sense reforms which are supported by large majorities of voters across our state, and provide everyone with confidence in our electoral system.”

The petition calls for imposing strict photo ID requirements on voters who cast a ballot at polling locations or by absentee. The initiative would also bar the Secretary of State and clerks from sending unsolicited ballot applications, as was done in the 2020 presidential election, when a record 3.3 million people voted absentee.

Under the proposal, absentee voters would be required to submit a photocopy of their driver’s license or state ID or the last four digits of their social security number to request a ballot. To cast a ballot in person, voters would be required to show their driver’s license or state ID.

Under the current law, voters who don’t have access to a photo ID can sign an affidavit attesting to their identity. The initiative would ban the use of affidavits and instead require voters to sign a provisional ballot, which would only be counted if voters present their ID to their local clerk’s office within six days of the election.

The ballot drive is just the latest effort by Republicans to impose new restrictions on voting after then-President Donald Trump and his ardent supporters have repeatedly made baseless claims that the election was mired in widespread fraud.

Shortly after the Board of State Canvassers approved the Secure MI Vote petition, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson tweeted, “The Big Lie is no longer about overturning the 2020 election. It’s about planting seeds to overturn the next one.”

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More News Hits »

Trending

The wingnut cycle
Dutch Girl Donuts future in limbo, Green Dot Stables resolves land dispute, plus more local foodie news
The Democrats’ circular firing squad is taking aim
Horrifying fashion
City Girls, Leon Bridges, the 1619 Project, and more things to do in metro Detroit this week
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Detroit's QLine fell short of service goal during reopening weekend Read More

  2. The Godfrey Hotel Detroit to feature 227 rooms, rooftop lounge in Corktown Read More

  3. ICYMI: Hantz Farms sells out, COVID-19 shots approved for children ages 5-11, Aretha tops Rolling Stone list, and more Read More

  4. Michigan's top medical advisor 'Dr. J' resigns ahead of expected COVID-19 fall surge Read More

  5. Man hired to clean Detroit FBI office posted photo of street gang org chart on Instagram Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 22, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation