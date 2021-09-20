Email
Print
Share

Monday, September 20, 2021

Detroit’s Hantz Farms is beginning to look like a land grab after all

Posted By on Mon, Sep 20, 2021 at 12:04 PM

click to enlarge Trees planted on vacant land as part of Hantz Farms. - STEVE NEAVLING
  • Steve Neavling
  • Trees planted on vacant land as part of Hantz Farms.

Nearly a decade ago, when Hantz Farms was asking the Detroit City Council for approval to buy more than 1,500 parcels of blighted land for an urban tree farm on the city’s lower east side, critics blasted the project as a land grab.

At $350 per parcel, the deal was a virtual giveaway with no long-term guarantees. To temper criticism, John Hantz, the wealthy entrepreneur behind the project, insisted he did not plan to sell large chunks of land for profit, at least not in the short-term. It was all about cleaning up blight and growing trees.



Despite the controversy, council members narrowly approved the deal in October 2013, and over the past decade, abandoned parcels were slowly converted into tree farms in an area bounded by East Jefferson, Mack, St. Jean and Van Dyke.

But since 2019, Hantz has sold 147 properties for an estimated $2.8 million, according to Crain’s Detroit Business. Of those, 37 parcels were sold to the Detroit Brownfield Redevelopment Authority as part of a land swap to make way for a new Fiat Chrysler Automobiles assembly plant, and the remaining 110 properties went to commercial and real estate developers.

While Hantz still owns more than 90% of the land, the sale of nearly 150 properties suggests that his critics were at least partly right. What was portrayed as the nation’s largest urban farm experiment is beginning to look more like the stage of a mass real estate sale.

Hantz also never followed through on a pledge to create plenty of new jobs with “reasonable salaries and benefits.” In May 2014, more than 1,000 people helped plant oak trees on 20 acres, but only a handful were compensated employees. Almost everyone was an unpaid volunteer.

To Hantz’s credit, his team has demolished dozens of homes and cleaned up a largely abandoned area that was littered with trash, tires, furniture, rotting homes, dead trees and discarded boats.

At the time, Mayor Dave Bing said the goal was to remove blight.

“The sale will result in the elimination of blight — debris, illegal dumping, and vacant structures — on a large parcel of east side property,” Bing said in 2012.

Since 2014, at least 26,000 trees have also been planted. Some of the trees are thriving, and others are not.

Were the critics right? Only time will tell.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More News Hits »

Trending

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. ER doctor in rural Michigan blasts Fox News for spreading COVID-19 misinformation Read More

  2. Start-up raises money to resurrect woolly mammoth, Trump wants to resurrect Confederate general, and more Read More

  3. Hackel’s defiant stand against Biden's vaccine mandate would make Trumpers proud Read More

  4. Wayne County prosecutor slaps Roseville woman with hate crime following ‘racist rant’ on airplane Read More

  5. Craig's campaign clusterfuck, fake COVID news, and a DJ dispute: the top Detroit Metro Times headlines this week Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

Sept. 15, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation