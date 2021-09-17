Email
Print
Share

Friday, September 17, 2021

High-net-worth individuals urge tax increases for wealthy, corporations

Posted By on Fri, Sep 17, 2021 at 8:08 AM

click to enlarge Money. - SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
  • Money.

More than 200 high-net-worth individuals who would personally pay more under the Biden administration's proposed changes to the federal tax code signed a letter this week, urging Congress to move forward on the $3.5 trillion budget bill.

To fund the budget, President Joe Biden wants to raise the income tax rate for folks making more than $400,000 a year, tax capital gains as income for those making more than $1 million a year, raise the corporate tax rate, close loopholes, and strengthen IRS enforcement.



Sandra Fluke, president of Voices for Progress, the lead organizer behind the letter, explained their support.

"Each of these proposals is to make sure that we have a fair tax system that makes sure that those who have the most and are benefitting the most are asked to pay the most as well," Fluke outlined.

One Michigander joined the letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. A recent poll showed that Americans overwhelmingly support raising taxes on the wealthy instead of borrowing and increasing debt. Opponents include Republicans and business groups who say it could harm economic recovery from the pandemic.

Fluke added the Trump administration's tax cuts in 2017 set the nation's revenue back, and his gutting of the IRS to a third of its previous size limits its ability to enforce tax policy.

"We only have to look out of our window to see what is happening in terms of the severe weather being caused by climate change," Fluke observed. "So we gotta make those investments and not be giving away tax cuts to corporations that are actually lower than they even asked for."

She urged Americans who also support making sure the wealthy and corporations pay their fair share to reach out to their own legislators. She argued it is an opportunity to invest more than ever before in child care, long-term care, health care and more.

Originally published September 16, 2021 on Michigan News Connection. It is shared here with permission.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More News Hits »

Trending

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. ER doctor in rural Michigan blasts Fox News for spreading COVID-19 misinformation Read More

  2. Start-up raises money to resurrect woolly mammoth, Trump wants to resurrect Confederate general, and more Read More

  3. Wayne County prosecutor slaps Roseville woman with hate crime following ‘racist rant’ on airplane Read More

  4. Craig's campaign clusterfuck, fake COVID news, and a DJ dispute: the top Detroit Metro Times headlines this week Read More

  5. Hackel’s defiant stand against Biden's vaccine mandate would make Trumpers proud Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

Sept. 15, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation