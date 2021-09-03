Email
Print
Share

Friday, September 3, 2021

‘Forever chemicals’ found at three Michigan military bases near the Great Lakes

Posted By on Fri, Sep 3, 2021 at 11:43 AM

click to enlarge A sunrise along Lake Huron in Michigan. - SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
  • A sunrise along Lake Huron in Michigan.

Six military bases in the Great Lakes region, including three in Michigan, have high levels of “forever chemicals” that are contaminating the groundwater, according to U.S. Department of Defense records obtained by an environmental advocacy group.

The toxic class of chemicals known as PFAS are oozing into the Great Lakes, contaminating wildlife and posing a risk to people who eat fish tainted with the chemicals, the Environmental Working Group (EWG) warned.



Most of the PFAS come from firefighting foams used by the Defense Department.

The six affected sites in Michigan are the Selfridge Air National Guard Base in Harrison Township, Wurtsmith Air Force Base in Oscoda, and Alpena County Regional Airport in Alpena. The other sites are Duluth International Airport in Minnesota, Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station in New York, and General Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee.

“PFAS from these sites could be harming the Great Lakes’ wildlife, including lake trout, walleye and smelt, posing potential health risks to anyone who consumes the contaminated fish,” EWG said in a report.

PFAS, first developed in the 1940s, are a hazardous family of human-made chemicals used in many consumer and industrial products, such as firefighting foam, tanneries, cell phones, cookware, food packaging, metal platers, Scotchgard, and Teflon.

The chemicals, which don’t break down in the environment, have been linked to an increased risk of cancer, liver damage, birth defects, and other ailments and can reduce vaccine effectiveness.

There are no national standards for testing fish for PFAS, despite studies that have found the chemicals in Great Lake trout and salmon.

Michigan recently began offering guidelines to limit the consumption of fish contaminated with PFAS.

DOD sites are a major source of PFAS contamination nationwide. The chemicals have been detected at more than 300 military sites.

In July 2019, the Defense Department created a task force to address the contamination, but environmental groups and members of Congress say the DOD is not acting quickly enough.

U.S. Reps. Elissa Slotkin and Haley Stevens, both Michigan Democrats, co-sponsored the PFAS Action Act, which passed last month, that requires the Environmental Protection Agency to establish a national drinking water standard for some of the chemicals within two years.

“Congresswomen Elissa Slotkin and Haley Stevens fought to expand access to clean drinking water and today’s bill passage is a landmark moment in securing better standards that will strengthen Michiganders’ public health,” Elena Kuhn, spokesperson for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, said in a statement. “Thanks to Slotkin, Stevens, and House Democrats, millions of Americans and hundreds of military bases across the country subjected to contaminated drinking water are one step closer to being better protected from these harmful chemicals.”

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More News Hits »

Trending

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The most radical Supreme Court in American history just announced its intentions. Get ready. Read More

  2. Gov. Whitmer slams Texas abortion ban, warns it could happen in Michigan if ‘Roe’ is overturned Read More

  3. Jewell Jones tomfoolery, new Detroit restaurants, Whitmer slams Texas: the top 10 Detroit Metro Times headlines Read More

  4. ICYMI: Detroit City Council under investigation, majority of Michigan students required to wear masks, and more Read More

  5. Alleged white supremacist accused of scouting abandoned jails in Michigan for ‘hate camps’ ordered to stand trial Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

Sept. 1, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation