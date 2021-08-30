Email
Print
Share

Monday, August 30, 2021

MSU employee files lawsuit over university’s vaccine mandate, claims she has natural immunity

Posted By on Mon, Aug 30, 2021 at 2:41 PM

click to enlarge Michigan State University requires all students and staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19. - SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
  • Michigan State University requires all students and staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

A Michigan State University employee is suing the school over its vaccine mandate, arguing she has “robust immunity” after recovering from a COVID-19 infection.

In the federal class-action lawsuit filed, Jeanna Norris, a 37-year-old administrative associate and fiscal officer, claims MSU's vaccine policy is unconstitutional.



“The Directive is unmistakably coercive and cannot reasonably be considered anything other than an unlawful mandate,” the suit states. “Furthermore, it represents an unconstitutional condition being applied to Plaintiff’s constitutional and statutory rights to bodily integrity and informed consent, respectively."

The lawsuit was filed by the New Civil Liberties Alliance, a conservative-libertarian law firm based in Washington, D.C.

MSU and five other universities in Michigan are requiring students, faculty, and staff to be vaccinated unless they have a medical or religious exemption.

Natural immunity is not the basis for a medical exemption at MSU.

“Along with all too many Americans, Ms. Norris is facing an impossible dilemma: lose her job or receive a vaccine that is medically unnecessary for her,” Jenin Younes, litigation counsel for the alliance, said in a statement. “Michigan State has placed her, and others like her, in this position for no good reason, because she has robust immunity as established by the overwhelming scientific literature. Many public health authorities, the media, and the CDC have resisted the conclusion that natural immunity exists and is as protective or more so than the best available vaccines. Through Ms. Norris’s case, the integrity of the scientific process, which has been severely compromised during the pandemic, can be vindicated through the court system.”

According to the lawsuit, Norris’ immunologist Dr. Hooman Noorchashm advised her that it’s not medically necessary to get vaccinated because recent antibodies tests showed she was immune to reinfection. But studies have shown that recovering from COVID-19 doesn’t guarantee immunity, and antibodies wane over time. Research also suggests that vaccines offer stronger protection than natural immunity alone, especially against variants.

“If you have had COVID-19 before, please still get vaccinated,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky earlier this month. “Getting the vaccine is the best way to protect yourself and others around you, especially as the more contagious delta variant spreads around the country.”

MSU declined to comment for this story.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More News Hits »

Trending

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Crowdfunding campaign launched to help former Detroit boxing champ Ray Gray after 48 years in prison Read More

  2. Warren city councilman arrested for hawking Trump-related merchandise Read More

  3. Rep. Jewell Jones offers to write vaccination exemption letters as delta variant surges in Michigan Read More

  4. Campaign aims to end decades-long 'painful experiments' on dogs at Detroit's Wayne State University Read More

  5. Judge orders Michigan parents who destroyed son's porn trove to pay obscene amount of money Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

Aug. 25, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation