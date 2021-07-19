Email
Print
Share

Monday, July 19, 2021

John James delves into Britney Spears’ conservatorship with bumbling comparison to liberal policies

Posted By on Mon, Jul 19, 2021 at 12:28 PM

click to enlarge John James, a Republican, speaks at a rally in Battle Creek in December 2020. - SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
  • John James, a Republican, speaks at a rally in Battle Creek in December 2020.

Two-time U.S. Senate loser John James made a gravity-defying leap of logic in a bumbling attempt to compare Britney Spears’ conservatorship to progressive policies and COVID-19 restrictions.

Appearing on Fox News over the weekend, James delved into the controversy over the pop star’s conservatorship with a response that would mystify any critical thinker.



“Imagine the look on progressive Democrats’ faces when they realize they now support allowing people to keep the money that they make and it shouldn’t be distributed to an outside group for that outside group’s benefit,” James said. “Imagine the look on these progressive Democrats’ faces when they realize that it’s wrong to mandate what people should put in their bodies or else you will limit their freedom of movement.”

James continued, “Imagine what will happen in places like Michigan when we realize that we are American citizens, and we shouldn’t have to sue to get our rights back. I am 100% in support of free Britney. I’m also in support of free America.”

Confused? So are people on Twitter, where James posted his response, saying "What happened to Britney Spears is a microcosm of what is happening across America. #FreeBritney #FreeAmerica."

“Holy shit, that was a stretch and painful to watch,” Indivisible Michigan tweeted.

"My god, you make zero sense,” Deb Beamish responded.

Andy Lofgren added, “You’ll say anything to get elected, won’t you?”

James ran twice for U.S. Senate as a Republican in Michigan, losing both times. Some supporters are urging him to run for governor next year.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More News Hits »

Trending

ICYMI: Michiganders may have to pay back pandemic benefits, how Dan Gilbert avoids paying taxes, and the best of the rest of the news
Billionaires in space
Ann Arbor Art Fair, Detroit Festival of Books, and more things to do in Detroit this week
Danny Fenster, a U.S. journalist detained in Myanmar, offers a glimpse at what happens when an authoritarian coup is successful
‘Lillith’ is a diamond in the gory rough, and a smattering of other flicks to stream now
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. ICYMI: Michiganders may have to pay back pandemic benefits, how Dan Gilbert avoids paying taxes, and the best of the rest of the news Read More

  2. Here’s what could happen in Michigan if Roe v. Wade is overturned Read More

  3. Hoping to win over Trump-loving white voters, James Craig blasts U.N. probe of systemic racism Read More

  4. Likely Michigan GOP gubernatorial candidate James Craig filed for bankruptcy twice Read More

  5. Savage Love: Emotional arsonists Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 14, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation