John James delves into Britney Spears’ conservatorship with bumbling comparison to liberal policies

John James, a Republican, speaks at a rally in Battle Creek in December 2020.

What happened to Britney Spears is a microcosm of what is happening across America. #FreeBritney #FreeAmerica pic.twitter.com/sWSDHqL7z1 — John James (@JohnJamesMI) July 18, 2021

Two-time U.S. Senate loser John James made a gravity-defying leap of logic in a bumbling attempt to compare Britney Spears’ conservatorship to progressive policies and COVID-19 restrictions.Appearing on Fox News over the weekend, James delved into the controversy over the pop star’s conservatorship with a response that would mystify any critical thinker.“Imagine the look on progressive Democrats’ faces when they realize they now support allowing people to keep the money that they make and it shouldn’t be distributed to an outside group for that outside group’s benefit,” James said. “Imagine the look on these progressive Democrats’ faces when they realize that it’s wrong to mandate what people should put in their bodies or else you will limit their freedom of movement.”James continued, “Imagine what will happen in places like Michigan when we realize that we are American citizens, and we shouldn’t have to sue to get our rights back. I am 100% in support of free Britney. I’m also in support of free America.”Confused? So are people on Twitter, where James posted his response, saying "What happened to Britney Spears is a microcosm of what is happening across America. #FreeBritney #FreeAmerica."“Holy shit, that was a stretch and painful to watch,” Indivisible Michigan tweeted."My god, you make zero sense,” Deb Beamish responded.Andy Lofgren added, “You’ll say anything to get elected, won’t you?”James ran twice for U.S. Senate as a Republican in Michigan, losing both times. Some supporters are urging him to run for governor next year.