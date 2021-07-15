Michigan joins 47 states seeing COVID-19 cases rise in last 2 weeks

click to enlarge NIAID

This transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S.

Michigan is now one of many states experiencing a rise in COVID-19 rates, according to the New York Times tracker.

Over the past 14 days, all but two states (South Dakota and Iowa) have experienced some percentage increase in new cases. Forty-one of those — including Michigan, with a 33% increase — are seeing an increase of 30% or higher.

Tennessee has the highest percentage increase over the past two weeks with 429%. Florida, California, Georgia, Alabama, and Arkansas follow behind. Fourteen states have experienced two-week surges of more than 100%.

The largest hot spots, or localized spikes in daily cases over the past week, are located in Missouri and Arkansas.

Over the last 14 days, the country as a whole has experienced a 109% increase in cases, a 14% decrease in tests, a 19% increase in hospitalizations, and a 17% increase in deaths.

bout 53% of Michiganders have been fully inoculated, according to the state, although the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lists that rate as approximately 48%. That makes Michigan either slightly higher than or on par with the national average for residents 12 years and older, which is about 48%.

Using CDC vaccination data, Michigan currently has the 24th-highest percentage of fully vaccinated residents among other states. Vermont has the highest, with 67%, while Alabama has the lowest with 33%.

As of Tuesday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) reported an average of 162 new cases per day since Friday. In total, the state has recorded 896,717 cases and 19,832 deaths since March 2020.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer dropped all remaining COVID-19 restrictions for the state on June 1.

Originally published July 12, 2021 by Michigan Advance. It is republished here with permission.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.