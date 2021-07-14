News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, July 14, 2021

News Hits

FBI severely bungled Larry Nassar sex abuse investigation, new Justice Department review finds

Posted By on Wed, Jul 14, 2021 at 6:52 PM

Larry Nassar. - MICHIGAN DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS
  • Michigan Department of Corrections
  • Larry Nassar.
A 119-page report conducted by the Justice Department's Inspector General released Wednesday revealed that FBI officials severely mishandled its investigation of convicted criminal and former USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University doctor, Larry Nassar, The Washington Post reports.

Nassar is in his third year of a life sentence for federal child pornography crimes, as well as an additional 40- to 175-year sentence for assaulting nine girls and women while practicing sports medicine.

More than 330 people — including notable Olympians, including Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney, and others — have come forward with allegations of sexual assault and misconduct while under Nassar's care. But the FBI isn't the only system to have failed Nassar's alleged victims, as the earliest complaints made about the doctor's misconduct were submitted to MSU in 1997 — nearly 20 years before his eventual firing and arrest.

Per the report, the result of an ongoing internal review that was initiated in 2018, the FBI Indianapolis Field Office "failed to respond to the Nassar allegations with the utmost seriousness and urgency that they deserved and required, made numerous and fundamental errors when they did respond to them, and violated multiple FBI policies."

During a 14-month period, nearly 40 girls and women claimed they had been molested by Nassar. During this same period, the FBI had already been made aware of previous sexual abuse allegations against Nassar, yet failed to investigate, follow up, or route a formal complaint, leaving the USA Gymnastics officials — and Nassar's alleged victims — in the dark for eight months before FBI officials in Los Angeles received yet another complaint.

Also leveled in the report: FBI officials in Indianapolis also failed to interview the alleged victims, nor did they properly handle evidence or document complaints. The agency ultimately failed to report abuse, according to the report.

Inspector General Michael Horowitz also found that the head of that FBI office, Jay Abbott, had been in talks with USA Gymnastics' then-president Stephen Penny (who was described by the report's watchdog as being untrustworthy and a "snake oil salesman kind of guy") about securing a spot on the Olympic Committee, which he did not get when he formally applied in 2018.

Following the release of the report, the FBI's Assistant Director Douglas Leff issued a statement in which he and the rest of the agency agree that the "the actions and inactions" described in the report are "inexcusable" and "a discredit" to America's premier law enforcement agency.

“At the FBI, we consider our mission to protect and serve the American people to be the highest responsibility," he said. "The conduct and facts in the Report are appalling, and we appreciate your continued efforts to examine it and recommend further improvements and safeguards.”

The first woman to publicly accuse Nassar of misconduct, Rachel Denhollander, took to Twitter Wednesday to acknowledge the trauma she and so many girls and women were subjected to as a result of the FBI's willful neglect.

"The three women whose abuse had been reported never should have been left alone, treated as if they did not matter," Denhollander tweeted.

"Had the FBI done their job I never would have been put in the position of having to relinquish every shred of privacy to stop the abuse and coverup," she said. "The dozens of little girls abused after the FBI knew who Larry was and exactly what he was doing, could have and should have been saved. They deserve answers."

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More News Hits »

Trending

ICYMI: Michiganders may have to pay back pandemic benefits, how Dan Gilbert avoids paying taxes, and the best of the rest of the news
Billionaires in space
Ann Arbor Art Fair, Detroit Festival of Books, and more things to do in Detroit this week
Danny Fenster, a U.S. journalist detained in Myanmar, offers a glimpse at what happens when an authoritarian coup is successful
‘Lillith’ is a diamond in the gory rough, and a smattering of other flicks to stream now
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. ICYMI: Michiganders may have to pay back pandemic benefits, how Dan Gilbert avoids paying taxes, and the best of the rest of the news Read More

  2. Danny Fenster, a U.S. journalist detained in Myanmar, offers a glimpse at what happens when an authoritarian coup is successful Read More

  3. Michigan GOP executive director steps down after Trump loyalists call for his resignation Read More

  4. Ex-Detroit cop sentenced to 80 months in prison for collision shop bribery scheme Read More

  5. What sleep training my toddler taught me about anti-vaxxers and the Big Lie Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 14, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation