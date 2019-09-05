MSU slapped with record $4.5M fine over 'systemic failure' in Larry Nassar case

click to enlarge
Michigan State University was slapped with a record $4.5 million fine Thursday for its “systemic failure” in handling sexual assault complaints against serial molester and sports doctor Larry Nassar.
MSU Provost June Youatt resigned soon after the U.S. Department of Education levied the fine and released a report detailing its investigation, the Free Press first reported
.
"What happened at Michigan State University was abhorrent," Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said on a call with reporters
. "The crimes for which Larry Nassar and [former Michigan State dean] William Strampel have been convicted are disgusting and unimaginable. So, too, was the university's response to their crimes. This must not happen again — there or anywhere else."
The fine was the largest ever levied under the federal Clery Act, which mandates public disclosure of safety threats.
The Department of Education also ordered the university to overhaul how it addresses criminal complaints.
In 2018, Nassar was sentenced to up to 175 years in prison after pleading guilty to decades of sexual abuse, following allegations made by more than 250 people dating as far back as 1992.
