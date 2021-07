Rep. McClain lied about reason for voting by proxy while meeting with Trump at border

click to enlarge U.S. Congress

U.S. Rep. Lisa McClain, R-Bruce Township

Proxy voting must end, and lawmakers should return and do their jobs.



We are here to represent the people, voting by proxy takes away that representation.https://t.co/GcTF6WWBMq — Representative Lisa McClain (@RepLisaMcClain) May 21, 2021

U.S. Rep. Lisa McClain falsely claimed the pandemic prevented her from voting on the House floor last week when in fact she was visiting the southern border with former President Donald Trump.The Bruce Township Republican voted by proxy on Tuesday and Wednesday after saying in a letter viewed by Newsweek that she was “unable to physically attend proceedings in the House Chamber due to the ongoing public health emergency.”McClain called for an end to proxy voting in May, lashing out at Democrats for voting remotely.“Proxy voting must end, and lawmakers should return and do their jobs,” McClain tweeted on May 21. “We are here to represent the people, voting by proxy takes away that representation.”In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic last year, the House approved a resolution to allow lawmakers to vote by proxy to avoid traveling.McClain was elected to her first term in November, replacing Rep. Paul Mitchell, who left the Republican Party in December and decided not to run for re-election after he said he had become disillusioned by Trumpism and the baseless claims about widespread election fraud.McClain became a leading voice in peddling false and discredited claims of election fraud, and on the day of the insurrection, she voted against certifying the presidential election.McClain's office did not return a call for comment.