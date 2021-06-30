Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, June 30, 2021

Groups call for legal counsel for Michigan households facing eviction

Posted By on Wed, Jun 30, 2021 at 10:28 AM

click to enlarge The Biden administration has extended an eviction moratorium through July 31. - SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
  • The Biden administration has extended an eviction moratorium through July 31.

Groups advocating for affordable housing in Michigan said systemic fixes are needed to keep people in their homes once the federal moratorium on evictions ends.

The Biden administration has extended the moratorium through July 31, but said it would be the last extension.



Tonya Myers Phillips, director of community partnerships and development at the Sugar Law Center for Economic and Social Justice and public policy advisor for Michigan Legal Services, said social-service groups are connecting people with emergency rental assistance, and Legal Services will represent as many tenants as possible, but it won't be enough.

"They'll be somewhat of a bridge, you know, it won't be wide enough to cover everybody," Myers Phillips explained. "So, what we believe is important to do is put together those systemic fixes, such as a right to counsel in times of emergency, but also when this emergency aid runs out."

Michigan landlords file 200,000 evictions a year on average, and roughly 40,000 households lose their homes. Myers Phillips supports a right to counsel for anyone facing an eviction, and argued every renter facing the court deserves legal representation.

She added more than 90% of landlords who file evictions are represented by attorneys, while few tenants have representation, and noted access to legal counsel has proven to reduce evictions.

"When you have someone barely getting by, in a very vulnerable situation, their house is at risk and the disparity of power is very evident," Myers Phillips observed.

Myers Phillips stressed keeping people in their homes is not only good for renters, it stabilizes communities and reduces costs for homeless shelters, emergency visits and other services needed in response to forced evictions.

"We want to also encourage property owners, instead of immediately filing for eviction - that's been the way, that's been the culture in the city far too long - stop, pause, talk with your tenant, offer resources, look for a win-win situation," Myers Phillips urged.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More News Hits »

Trending

Free Will Astrology (June 30-July 6)
Health Insurance 101: Companies make money by denying you healthcare
Alien nation
Glenlore Trails expands, Ypsilanti launches Frog Island Jazz Series, and other things to do in metro Detroit
Oops, I drew it again
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Historic home of James and Grace Lee Boggs to be transformed into museum in Detroit Read More

  2. Historic flooding rocks Detroit, again. Why? Read More

  3. These self-serve pharmacy kiosks are now available in metro Detroit Read More

  4. Health Insurance 101: Companies make money by denying you healthcare Read More

  5. Oops, I drew it again Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 30 2021

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation