Email
Print
Share

Thursday, June 17, 2021

Ann Arbor man charged for attacking transgender woman during Pride Month

Posted By on Thu, Jun 17, 2021 at 11:17 AM

click to enlarge The transgender pride flag. - SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
  • The transgender pride flag.

A Washtenaw County man has been charged for the violent assault of a transgender woman.

James Greggs, 59, of Ann Arbor, was arraigned Tuesday in Washtenaw County’s 14-A District Court, charged with one count each of Second-degree Criminal Sexual Conduct, Felonious Assault, and Ethnic Intimidation.



Prosecutors alleged that on June 8, "Greggs cut the victim with a box cutter, hit her in the face, and strangled her while disparaging her for being a transgender woman, and then grabbed her breasts in an effort to humiliate her."

The prosecutors alleged Greggs assaulted the victim because she is a transgender woman. If convicted, Greggs faces up to fifteen years in prison for the criminal sexual conduct charge.

Earlier this year, Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit issued new guidelines that called for hate crimes against lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people to be prosecuted under the Ethnic Intimidation law. His office also partnered with the Fair Michigan Justice Project, a program that assists Michigan law enforcement officers and prosecutors in solving serious crimes against LGBTQ people.

"It is tragic that this case happened during Pride Month, which celebrates the LGBTQ community and culture," Fair Michigan President Alanna Maguire said in a statement. "The Fair Michigan Justice Project is proud to partner with the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office and law enforcement agencies to aggressively prosecute these ruthless crimes."

"My office partnered with Fair Michigan last March specifically to address crimes against members of the LGBTQ community," Savit said in a statement. "We are grateful for their assistance in facing the circumstances in this case, and will steadfastly pursue justice for the victim and the community."

As Savit's office points out, Michigan's laws regarding hate crimes do not expressly prohibit crimes based on a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity. The "Ethnic Intimidation" law provides that a person is "guilty of ethnic intimidation" if that person acted "because of [the crime victim's] race, color, religion, gender, or national origin." While sexual orientation and gender identity are not listed as protected categories, in recent years courts have ruled that similar provisions prohibiting discrimination "because of sex" also prohibit discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity.

"These issues are still being sorted out by the Michigan courts," Savit wrote in a memo issuing the new hate crimes guidelines in February."But all signs point to the courts ultimately concluding that Michigan’s ethnic intimidation law covers acts based on sexual orientation and gender identity."

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More News Hits »

Trending

A short while ago in a galaxy very nearby
Detroit’s high-end Oak and Reel restaurant opens in the worst of times
‘In the Heights’ soars but lacks grounding
Savage Love: Adventures in polyamory
Behind the GOP plot to restrict voting access in Michigan
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Behind the GOP plot to restrict voting access in Michigan Read More

  2. MDOT’s I-375 project aims to rebuild what it destroyed Read More

  3. Voter suppression legislation in Michigan boosted by company donations to Republicans, nonprofit says Read More

  4. State Senate Republicans approve bills to impose stricter ID requirements to vote Read More

  5. New legislation would ban facial recognition on federal level, withhold funds from cities like Detroit that use it Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 16, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation