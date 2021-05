Dodge Charger does doughnuts around Detroit police car in viral video

Screenshot

A Dodge Charger does doughnuts around a DPD car.

Niggas in Detroit just don’t give af 😭😂✋🏻 pic.twitter.com/58LaGZWiNs — paris (@prettigirlp) May 28, 2021

franchise has nothing on Detroit's brazen Dodge Charger drivers.A viral video posted Thursday appears to show a Dodge Charger doing doughnuts around a Detroit Police Department car while a crowd cheers on. The video was posted to Twitter on Thursday with the caption "Niggas in Detroit just don't give af," and was liked more than 1,700 times by Friday afternoon.DPD did not respond to a request for comment or to confirm the video, which appears to have been taken near Gratiot Avenue and Van Dyke Street on the east side.Earlier this month, a Dodge Charger crashed into Detroit arts venue Trinosophes . In March, a Dodge Charger was clocked driving at least 120 mph on I-75. Also that month, a 9-year-old boy was killed in a collision with a Dodge Charger.Detroit Metro Times