Monday, May 3, 2021

A Dodge Charger crashed into Detroit venue Trinosophes

Posted By on Mon, May 3, 2021 at 11:11 AM

click to enlarge INSTAGRAM, @TRINOSOPHES

It's springtime in Detroit, which means Dodge Chargers are revving their engines through the city's streets.

The owners of Eastern Market art and performance venue Trinosophes say nobody was hurt when a car — a Dodge Charger, to be specific — smashed into their storefront windows over the weekend.



The owners posted a photo of the damage on Instagram.

"We want to let you know that last night there was an accident on Gratiot and a car crashed into our gallery store front," the owners wrote on Instagram. "Nobody was hurt, thankfully. We believe the situation involved a car that was swerving to avoid a parked car they didn’t see, and hit another car that then hit the building. Please be safe out there! We just wanted to let you all know, in case you saw the damage and construction that is taking place and were worried."

The venue added that none of the many houseplants that it keeps near the windows were destroyed.

"A Dodge Charger," artist Mitch Cope wrote in the comments. "What are the odds?"

"yep," Trinosophes replied.

According to the owners, the damage will not impact the venue's café or the attached Peoples Records.

The venue has been closed since the pandemic emergency was declared last March, but the café is now open on weekends.

Metro Times could not reach Trinosophes for comment.

Dodge Charger drivers have been involved in a number of incidents lately. (Evergreen statement.) In March, a Dodge Charger was clocked driving at least 120 mph on I-75. Also that month, a 9-year-old boy was killed in a collision with a Dodge Charger.


