Email
Print
Share

Friday, May 28, 2021

Detroit and Flint included in NYT feature on how highways decimated cities — and how that can be fixed

Posted By on Fri, May 28, 2021 at 10:30 AM

Aerial photos show how highways destroyed the Motor City. - NEW YORK TIMES, UNITED STATES GEOLOGICAL SURVEY, GOOGLE EARTH
  • New York Times, United States Geological Survey, Google Earth
  • Aerial photos show how highways destroyed the Motor City.

In American cities in the 20th Century, highway construction projects decimated Black neighborhoods in the name of "progress" and "slum removal." That was certainly the case in Detroit, where Interstate 375 replaced the Black Bottom neighborhood, once the center of the city's African American community.

Now, Detroit is moving forward with a plan to replace the stretch of the high-speed highway with lower-speed city roads, bike lanes, and pedestrian crossing. It's part of a national trend, encouraged by the Biden administration, to rethink cities and the racist legacy of highways.



Detroit's I-375 and Flint's I-475 are among the highways featured in a splashy New York Times feature on the subject. The story features interactive graphics with aerial photos showing how highways tore apart neighborhoods and increased racial divides, and dives into the merits of the new way of thinking, including how denser, more walkable cities can help address climate change.

But some worry that these projects will only gentrify neighborhoods. In Rochester, New York, an Obama-era project filled in a portion of the city's "Loop" highway, but ushered in the construction of higher-end apartments. Legislation proposed by Congressional Democrats to fund such projects over five years based on a $20 billion proposal put forth by President Joe Biden calls for funding community outreach and engagement to local groups, as well as measures to ensure the availability of affordable housing for local residents.

You can read the feature in The New York Times.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More News Hits »

Trending

Savage Love: My partner of 27 years has been sleeping with my best friend
Free Will Astrology (May 26-June 1)
That inconvenient insurrection
The 2021 Detroit Metro Times Fiction Issue
Hamas To Bibi
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Two women say they were sexually assaulted while getting a vaccine at Kroger in Lincoln Park Read More

  2. Rep. Tlaib calls out social media companies for censoring Palestinian speech Read More

  3. Michigan man imprisoned for 32 years is freed after DNA evidence exonerated him of murder Read More

  4. Michigan lawmakers finally take up police reform bills a year after George Floyd's death Read More

  5. Michigan militias are a grave threat that must be confronted, Nessel to testify Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 26, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
Music to Watch
Outdoor dining
The 420 Issue
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation