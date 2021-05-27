Email
Thursday, May 27, 2021

Two women say they were sexually assaulted while getting a vaccine at Kroger in Lincoln Park

Posted By on Thu, May 27, 2021 at 5:00 PM

Police are investigating allegations that a man administering COVID-19 vaccines at a Kroger store in Lincoln Park sexually assaulted at least two women.

The women, ages 19 and 22, said the man fondled their breasts after giving them a shot in the arm Tuesday.



Tonez Davis says his daughters looked disturbed when they emerged from the closed-door room where they had received the vaccines.

“I knew something was going on,” Davis tells Metro Times. “One of my daughters came right to me and said, ‘Are they supposed to squeeze your breasts?’"

A Kroger spokeswoman tells Metro Times that the suspect is no longer handling vaccinations, and store employees are cooperating with police.

“The individual in question is not currently administering vaccines,” the spokeswoman, Rachel Hurst, tells Metro Times. “We are working with local law enforcement on this open investigation and cannot comment further at this time.”

It isn't clear whether the suspect is a Kroger employee.

Davis worries there are other victims.

“There’s no telling how many other girls he’s been doing this to,” Davis says. “It’s terrible. That was a crime.”

Lincoln Park Police Chief Raymond Watters says his department is taking the allegations seriously.

“We’re here to help people, so if this happened to other people, we definitely want to know,” Watters says.

Watters encourages anyone with similar complaints to call the police at 313-381-1800.

Tags:

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

