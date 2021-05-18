Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Groups highlight infrastructure needs before Biden visit to Ford plant

Posted By on Tue, May 18, 2021 at 8:43 AM

click to enlarge A woman working at Ford's Dearborn truck plant. - COURTESY OF FORD MOTOR CO.
  • Courtesy of Ford Motor Co.
  • A woman working at Ford's Dearborn truck plant.

As President Joe Biden visits the new Ford F-150 "Lightning" manufacturing plant in Dearborn today, business leaders in the Great Lakes State are spotlighting the importance of electrification and the infrastructure behind it.

Ned Staebler, CEO of TechTown Detroit, said as more auto manufacturers like Ford electrify popular and affordable vehicles, Michigan will continue to lead the transition away from internal-combustion vehicles.



He noted investing in supporting infrastructure is also key.

"The number one fear that people have about electric vehicles is range anxiety, so continuing to invest in charging infrastructure is incredibly important," Staebler asserted.

He added Biden's American Jobs Plan would revitalize manufacturing and create more jobs in the clean-energy economy.

Michigan has more than 600,000 manufacturing jobs, accounting for roughly 19% of the state's total output.

Jim Doyle, president of Business Forward, noted the Jobs Plan is a key climate solution, which will help avoid the most catastrophic impacts from climate change and extreme weather events that cause production delays and interruptions in the supply chain. He added it's also an economic-development plan.

"There's a remarkable overlap in Michigan, because the counties with strong renewable energy resources, mainly wind, happen to be the ones that need economic development most," Doyle explained. "Renewables offer Michigan good jobs where we need them."

Doyle pointed out Michigan currently imports about $24 billion worth of coal, gas and oil each year, which means installing wind, solar, and other renewables here in Michigan represents a $24 billion "buy local" opportunity.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More News Hits »

Trending

The judgment of history
Moms behind bars: Photo project shines light on how Michigan’s criminal justice system fails families
Detroit is an island of vaccine hesitancy
Savage Love: Dramatis personae
Free Will Astrology (May 12-18)
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More by Lily Bohlke, Michigan News Connection

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Controversy surrounds Whitmer's secret Florida flight Read More

  2. Michigan judge boots man with 'Buttfucker 3000' as screenname from Zoom hearing Read More

  3. Victims of Midland-area flood are still struggling a year later Read More

  4. Duggan appoints civil rights leader, longtime DPD cop to serve as interim police chief Read More

  5. Former Michigan health director says Whitmer asked him to resign after they disagreed on reopening restaurants Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 12, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Outdoor dining
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation