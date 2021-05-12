News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, May 12, 2021

News Hits

Michigan judge boots man with 'Buttfucker 3000' as screenname from Zoom hearing

Posted By on Wed, May 12, 2021 at 2:22 PM

click to enlarge SCREEN GRAB/YOUTUBE
  • Screen grab/YouTube

No, this isn't a deleted scene from the 2006 dark comedy Idiocracy. This is just another day in the life of judge Jeffrey Middleton, who serves Michigan's St. Joseph County.

Middleton, who is pretty well known for his transparency and calling it like it is on the r/ZoomCourt subreddit, where people post videos of viral goofs and mishaps that occur during Zoom-based court hearings (remember cat lawyer?), was confronted with a not so hole-some situation.



During a Monday Zoom court hearing for drug paraphernalia charges a man, Nathan Saxaon, logged on with the very public screenname of Buttfucker 3000. While there is nothing inherently wrong with being an actual buttfucker, Middelton was not having any of Saxaon's buttfucking bullshit, Vice reported.

“We’ll bring this fool in,” Middleton said to the Zoom meeting, which consisted of eight people waiting for their hearing.

“Good morning sir, what’s your name?” Middleton said when Saxaon logged on.

“Me?” Saxaon said

“Yes.” Middleton said.

“Nathaniel Saxaon, sir,” he replied.

“Your name's not Buttfucker 3000, you [yahoo],” Middleton said, while Saxaon appeared confused and concerned.

“Logging in to my court with that as your screenname. What kind of idiot logs into court like that?” the judge responded.

Saxaon immediately began scanning the screen and claimed he did not type that screen name.

“Well that’s what it says,” Middleton said and decided to relegate Saxaon to the Zoom waiting room to think about his online persona.

When Saxaon returned he took a moment to apologize to Judge Middleton and explained that his sister had set up his Zoom account and that Buttfucker 3000 was actually the iPhone name he uses to pair with his Bluetooth speaker.

“It’s an inside joke. I’m embarrassed,” he said. “I’m sorry.”

\“Well you should be,” Middleton responded before moving on to more pressing matters like Saxaon's own admission of guilt for the possession of a syringe containing methamphetamine residue during a traffic stop. Saxaon was hit with a $200 fine and was reminded by Middleton that he could have landed himself an additional contempt of court charge for his obscene screenname if not for the judge's generosity.

Thanks to Middelton, Buttfucker 3000 is back on the streets.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More News Hits »

Trending

The judgment of history
Moms behind bars: Photo project shines light on how Michigan’s criminal justice system fails families
Detroit is an island of vaccine hesitancy
Savage Love: Dramatis personae
Free Will Astrology (May 12-18)
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Chief Craig denied being a Republican after Trump praised him last year Read More

  2. Duggan says he wouldn't support Chief Craig as a gubernatorial candidate Read More

  3. Detroit is an island of vaccine hesitancy Read More

  4. Michigan bills would allow driver's license, ID cards for undocumented people Read More

  5. Rep. Maddock, who peddled lies about election fraud and COVID-19, wants to fine fact-checkers Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 12, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Outdoor dining
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation