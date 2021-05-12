Michigan judge boots man with 'Buttfucker 3000' as screenname from Zoom hearing

“We’ll bring this fool in,” Middleton said to the Zoom meeting, which consisted of eight people waiting for their hearing.
“Good morning sir, what’s your name?” Middleton said when Saxaon logged on.
“Me?” Saxaon said
“Yes.” Middleton said.
“Nathaniel Saxaon, sir,” he replied.
“Your name's not Buttfucker 3000, you [yahoo],” Middleton said, while Saxaon appeared confused and concerned.
“Logging in to my court with that as your screenname. What kind of idiot logs into court like that?” the judge responded.
Saxaon immediately began scanning the screen and claimed he did not type that screen name.
“Well that’s what it says,” Middleton said and decided to relegate Saxaon to the Zoom waiting room to think about his online persona.
When Saxaon returned he took a moment to apologize to Judge Middleton and explained that his sister had set up his Zoom account and that Buttfucker 3000 was actually the iPhone name he uses to pair with his Bluetooth speaker.
“It’s an inside joke. I’m embarrassed,” he said. “I’m sorry.”
\“Well you should be,” Middleton responded before moving on to more pressing matters like Saxaon's own admission of guilt for the possession of a syringe containing methamphetamine residue during a traffic stop. Saxaon was hit with a $200 fine and was reminded by Middleton that he could have landed himself an additional contempt of court charge for his obscene screenname if not for the judge's generosity.
Thanks to Middelton, Buttfucker 3000 is back on the streets.
