Trump is still lying about the Michigan election on his blog, which we should just ignore

We're not linking to the statement, because... we don't have to. The days of Trump's reign of terror — the days when he tweeted off some incendiary thoughts around 5 a.m., setting the news cycle on cable TV for the entire day, only to do it again the next day, ad nauseam — already feel like a bygone era. Honestly, it feels like a weight has lifted. We shouldn't even be talking about him or his little blog right now.
The truth is, the mainstream media never had to cover Trump's 2016 campaign in the first place. And yet they did, because Trump's incendiary statements about Mexican rapists were irresistible content, and the ratings were good. As former CBS CEO Leslie Moonves famously — and cynically — once said of Trump, "It may not be good for America, but it’s damn good for CBS."
We still don't have to cover him.
Anyway, The Detroit News, a conservative-leaning outlet that refused to endorse Trump on both of his two most recent presidential campaigns, debunks the statement: no evidence of election fraud was found in Michigan, a fact acknowledged by Republican leaders like Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, then-House Speaker Lee Chatfield, and Senate Oversight Committee Chairman Ed McBroom. The "dump" of Biden votes came from absentee ballots due to the pandemic, and Trump had spent months criticizing absentee voting and urging his supporters not to use it. No surprise there.
Nevertheless, Michigan Republicans, as they are doing elsewhere in the country, are pressing forward with legislation aimed at improving "integrity" of the vote. You know, based on an election they all agree showed no evidence of any widespread fraud.
