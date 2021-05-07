Trump is still lying about the Michigan election on his blog, which we should just ignore

click to enlarge Kyle Besler / Shutterstock.com

A washed-up reality TV star.

Guess who's back?After getting banished from social media platforms like his beloved Twitter and Facebook due to that whole failed coup thing, fired ex-President Donald Trump has resorted to creating his own platform, where has started issuing tweet-like statements.A blog. The man invented a blog, in the year of our lord 2021.Trump's latest statement targets Michigan Republicans, continuing his Big Lie that the election was stolen, which directly led to that aforementioned coup."At 6:31 in the morning on November 4th, a dump of 149,772 votes came in to the State of Michigan," Trump said in a statement issued Friday. "Biden received 96% of those votes and the State miraculously went to him. Has the Michigan State Senate started their review of the Fraudulent Presidential Election of 2020 yet, or are they about to start? If not, they should be run out of office. Likewise, at 3:42 in the morning, a dump of 143,379 votes came in to the state of Wisconsin, also miraculously, given to Biden. Where did these 'votes' come from? Both were State Election changing events, and that is on top of the other corruption without even including the fact that neither state got Legislative approval, which is required under the United States Constitution."

We're not linking to the statement, because... we don't have to. The days of Trump's reign of terror — the days when he tweeted off some incendiary thoughts around 5 a.m., setting the news cycle on cable TV for the entire day, only to do it again the next day, ad nauseam — already feel like a bygone era. Honestly, it feels like a weight has lifted. We shouldn't even be talking about him or his little blog right now.



The truth is, the mainstream media never had to cover Trump's 2016 campaign in the first place. And yet they did, because Trump's incendiary statements about Mexican rapists were irresistible content, and the ratings were good. As former CBS CEO Leslie Moonves famously — and cynically — once said of Trump, "It may not be good for America, but it’s damn good for CBS."



We still don't have to cover him.



Anyway, The Detroit News, a conservative-leaning outlet that refused to endorse Trump on both of his two most recent presidential campaigns, debunks the statement: no evidence of election fraud was found in Michigan, a fact acknowledged by Republican leaders like Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, then-House Speaker Lee Chatfield, and Senate Oversight Committee Chairman Ed McBroom. The "dump" of Biden votes came from absentee ballots due to the pandemic, and Trump had spent months criticizing absentee voting and urging his supporters not to use it. No surprise there.



Nevertheless, Michigan Republicans, as they are doing elsewhere in the country, are pressing forward with legislation aimed at improving "integrity" of the vote. You know, based on an election they all agree showed no evidence of any widespread fraud.

"Trump's Friday statement shows that the former president, who remains extremely influential within the Republican Party, still wants to sway GOP lawmakers in Michigan," the's Craig Mauger writes. "The pressure puts those legislators in a difficult spot between Trump supporters who want a massive overhaul to election laws that would restrict voters' ability to cast their ballots and opponents who are opposed to any changes that could limit the right to vote."At this point, the Republican Party is a Trump cult. Fortunately, these people represent not a silent majority as they claim but a noisy minority. The mainstream media can simply choose to cover something else. Trump has been allowed to lie too many times already.Detroit Metro Times