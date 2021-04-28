Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Feds extend summer food assistance to low-income children

Posted By on Wed, Apr 28, 2021 at 11:39 AM

click to enlarge Families who qualify for Pandemic EBT will now receive up to $381 this summer. - NICK SHERMAN/FLICKR
  • Nick Sherman/Flickr
  • Families who qualify for Pandemic EBT will now receive up to $381 this summer.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is throwing a lifeline to students who qualify for free or reduced-price lunches, by extending the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program, known as PEBT, through the end of the summer. This means families will continue to get up to $127 a month on their benefit card to buy groceries.

Bobby Dorigo Jones, director of public policy at the nonprofit Michigan's Children, said at least one in 10 students in Michigan still faces food insecurity each week.



"It's a strain on young people's ability to grow when nutrition is hard to find," he said. "This will be one less nightmare for a lot of families in Michigan."

Families already in the program and those who are eligible for SNAP or food stamps will receive the benefits automatically on their card. People can apply for benefits on the MI Bridges website. At some lower-income schools, the entire student body is eligible for P-EBT; check with your school district.

Dorigo Jones said the biggest challenge is making sure all those who face hunger over the summer actually access the benefits.

"The students who are most likely to continue to face that are disconnected from school - experiencing homelessness, foster care or migrant status," he said, "and the schools and our state need to invest in programs and services that can connect them."

He said the P-EBT cards especially are helpful to families when parents work during the day, or who lack the transportation to get the grab-and-go meals that schools are handing out.

Answers to frequently asked questions are online here.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

  |  

More News Hits »

Trending

Savage Love: What's a good wedding gift for homophobes?
Free WIll Astrology (April 28-May 4)
The norm-respecters
Amazon stopped workers in Alabama from forming a union. Congressman Andy Levin says a new fight has only just begun.
Enemy of statehood
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Accountability group calls on Lucido to resign, urges victims to come forward Read More

  2. Michigan police seminar featuring 'killology' instructor canceled after outcry Read More

  3. Could an ancient, submerged cultural site stop Enbridge's Great Lakes pipeline? Read More

  4. Amazon stopped workers in Alabama from forming a union. Congressman Andy Levin says a new fight has only just begun. Read More

  5. Controversial ex-Army ranger who trains police to kill to hold seminar in Novi Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 28, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Outdoor dining
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation