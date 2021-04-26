All Meijer pharmacies are now offering limited walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations

If you haven't gotten your COVID-19 vaccination yet — what are you waiting for? The virus is out of control in Michigan and the sooner a critical mass of people get vaccinated, the sooner we can return to normal-ish.
This could help: All Meijer pharmacies are now offering a limited number of walk-in vaccinations a day.
The company says it will have a minimum of 100 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines per week, available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
People can also register for a COVID-19 vaccination by texting "COVID" to 75049 or online at https://clinic.meijer.com.
"I'm very pleased we are now entering into this phase of the vaccine initiative," Jason Beauch, Meijer Vice President of Pharmacy said in a statement. "Our teams have worked so hard to vaccinate a very large number of people in a relatively short amount of time. The ability to offer the vaccines on a walk-up basis at every Meijer store demonstrates we are getting closer to ensuring everyone has the ability to get vaccinated."
The company also says it has administered more than one million doses so far.
"The one million vaccine milestone is a tremendous achievement by our incredibly hard-working pharmacy teams," Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes& said in a statement. "When the vaccine rollout began, we were focused on moving as quickly as possible to keep our communities safe. Achieving this number in just over three months is a true demonstration of the focus and tenacity of the Meijer team members involved in this important initiative."
Grand Rapids-based Meijer operates 256 stores in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, and Wisconsin.
Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.
Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.