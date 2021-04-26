All Meijer pharmacies are now offering limited walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations

click to enlarge Meijer

If you haven't gotten your COVID-19 vaccination yet — what are you waiting for? The virus is out of control in Michigan and the sooner a critical mass of people get vaccinated, the sooner we can return to normal-ish.

This could help: All Meijer pharmacies are now offering a limited number of walk-in vaccinations a day.

The company says it will have a minimum of 100 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines per week, available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

People can also register for a COVID-19 vaccination by texting "COVID" to 75049 or online at https://clinic.meijer.com.

"I'm very pleased we are now entering into this phase of the vaccine initiative," Jason Beauch, Meijer Vice President of Pharmacy said in a statement. "Our teams have worked so hard to vaccinate a very large number of people in a relatively short amount of time. The ability to offer the vaccines on a walk-up basis at every Meijer store demonstrates we are getting closer to ensuring everyone has the ability to get vaccinated."

The company also says it has administered more than one million doses so far.

"The one million vaccine milestone is a tremendous achievement by our incredibly hard-working pharmacy teams," Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes& said in a statement. "When the vaccine rollout began, we were focused on moving as quickly as possible to keep our communities safe. Achieving this number in just over three months is a true demonstration of the focus and tenacity of the Meijer team members involved in this important initiative."

Grand Rapids-based Meijer operates 256 stores in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, and Wisconsin.

