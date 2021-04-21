Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones will not seek another term

Posted By on Wed, Apr 21, 2021 at 11:28 AM

click to enlarge Brenda Jones's portrait from her brief time in the U.S. House of Representatives in 2018. - U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
  • U.S. House of Representatives
  • Brenda Jones's portrait from her brief time in the U.S. House of Representatives in 2018.

Brenda Jones says she will not seek another term as Detroit City Council President.

"It is my highest honor to be the Detroit City Council President," Jones said in a statement. "However, after much consideration and prayer, I have decided not to seek another term."



In the statement, Jones, 61, touted her accomplishments during her 16-year career on City Council.

"I am most proud of the opportunity to lead through the COVID-19 pandemic," she said. "I am honored to be the first Council President to ever hold virtual meetings in the City of Detroit. It is important for government to continue to operate and provide the best service we can under these dire conditions."

She added, "It is my pleasure to serve Detroit. The city will always be my heart and soul. I thank all my constituents and colleagues who have supported me throughout the years. I send best wishes to the next term of Council men and women who will continue the work we started. I have fought for and with residents to guarantee opportunities for all Detroiters. I will continue to stand with Detroit. Detroit is my home."

Jones was first elected to the Detroit City Council in 2005, and was elected as its president in 2014 and 2018. She also briefly served as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives for Michigan's 13th congressional district, succeeding John Conyers in a 2018 special election after he resigned following allegations of sexual harassment, raising questions whether she could serve both on City Council and in the U.S. House. Conyers had held the seat since 1965.

The position was short-lived: Jones was then defeated by Rashida Tlaib in the 2018 primary, and was again defeated by Tlaib in 2020.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More News Hits »

Trending

Free Will Astrology (April 21-27)
The never ending news
Absolut Biden
White angst keeps Trumpism alive in Macomb County
Savage Love: Numb and number
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. White angst keeps Trumpism alive in Macomb County Read More

  2. Detroit's Pages Bookshop ravaged by early morning gunfire, shop cat survives Read More

  3. Tom Barrow to run for mayor of Detroit for fifth time in nearly 4 decades Read More

  4. Far-right group tied to Michigan GOP co-chair falsely claims Jan. 6 insurrection was staged Read More

  5. Whitmer traveled out of state to visit sick father amid pandemic Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 14, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Coronavirus Resources
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Outdoor dining
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation