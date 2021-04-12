Email
Print
Share

Monday, April 12, 2021

COVID-19 vaccine outreach expands for Michigan's homebound

Posted By on Mon, Apr 12, 2021 at 8:16 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock

More than two million Michiganders are fully vaccinated for COVID-19, and a focus now is to ensure people who are homebound are able to get the vaccine.

Roughly 100,000 Michiganders are considered homebound, and might have mobility issues or lack transportation.



Mark Hornbeck, associate state director for communications at AARP Michigan, said many are older adults who are at increased risk of severe illness, should they contract COVID-19.

"It's important that everybody has an opportunity to get vaccinated," Hornbeck urged. "The supplies of vaccine have opened up. Now, the issue is getting to those people who desire to get vaccinated but are just difficult to reach."

Counties are taking varying approaches to reaching their homebound residents, so Hornbeck pointed out local health departments are the best source of information about vaccine access. Information is available online at aarp.org/mivaccine.

Hornbeck remarked he's been impressed with the creativity counties use to reach out to homebound residents.

"Some are exploring having mobile vaccination units; some are reaching them by using public and private transit services, to take them to vaccine centers; EMS workers are being utilized in some cases," Hornbeck outlined.

Hornbeck encouraged residents to consider whether their loved ones, neighbors or co-workers could use help to find a COVID-19 vaccine, and offer assistance.

"If they have a family member or a friend, or just a neighbor that knows of a homebound senior, if we can get some information to them that they can impart to the homebound person, that's probably the best way to get this done," Hornbeck suggested.

He added another good way to learn about homebound outreach is to call the Michigan COVID Hotline at 888-535-6136.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More News Hits »

Trending

Anti vax logic
No ball for racists
Democrats are making sausage. Republicans are flinging poo.
With COVID-19 surging again in Michigan, there’s a race for vaccinations. Getting one at the FEMA site at Ford Field is a breeze.
Savage Love: Concessions
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. With COVID-19 surging again in Michigan, there’s a race for vaccinations. Getting one at the FEMA site at Ford Field is a breeze. Read More

  2. Michigan lawmaker aims to ban 'vaccine passports' Read More

  3. Grand Traverse official faces federal lawsuit after flashing gun during public meeting Read More

  4. Whitmer calls for personal responsibility over more restrictions as COVID-19 surges. Good luck with that! Read More

  5. Opponents of Michigan's proposed trans sports ban are working to educate people about its dangers Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 7, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Coronavirus Resources
Music to Watch
Outdoor dining
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation