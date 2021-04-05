Email
Monday, April 5, 2021

Rise in COVID-19 cases prompts new restrictions at Wayne State University

Posted By on Mon, Apr 5, 2021 at 10:58 AM

click to enlarge Wayne State University. - STEVE NEAVLING
  • Steve Neavling
  • Wayne State University.

Wayne State University is canceling face-to-face instruction on campus and reimposing other restrictions beginning Wednesday as new COVID-19 cases reach alarming levels in Michigan.

The restrictions will stay in place until the case numbers drop to an “acceptable range,” President M. Roy Wilson said in an email to students and faculty.



The university also is suspending all athletics practices and competitions, and guest access to student housing is restricted. In addition, WSU is closing the Mort Harris Recreation and Fitness Center and the Student Center Building, except for COVID-19 testing.

The university will revisit the restrictions in 10 days, Wilson said.

For more information about COIVD-19 on campus, visit WSU’s coronavirus website.

On Saturday, Michigan reported 8,413 new COVID-19 cases, the most since early December. Despite the surge, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration has not reimposed restrictions.

  Metro Times

