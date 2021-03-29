Email
Monday, March 29, 2021

Detroit's QLine returns, but won't take passengers yet

Posted By on Mon, Mar 29, 2021 at 1:33 PM

click to enlarge One of Detroit's QLine streetcars. - STEVE NEAVLING
  • Steve Neavling
  • One of Detroit's QLine streetcars.

Detroit's QLine streetcars have returned to their 3.3-mile track along Woodward Avenue, but they aren't ready for passengers just yet.



Operator M-1 Rail began deploying the cars on Monday for testing and staff re-training, but it isn't planning to open them back up to the public until "late summer" according to a press release.

The QLine service was halted indefinitely about a year ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are pleased to begin the first phase of the QLINE’s restart plan and appreciate the cooperation of the City of Detroit and the businesses along the Corridor to make this a smooth transition,” said M-1 RAIL President Lisa Nuszkowski. “We are all adapting to changes in our operating environment due to COVID-19, and these exercises are essential to help prepare our team and the public for the relaunch of the QLINE later this year.”

This means drivers will need to remember that they can't park on the QLine tracks anymore, as enforcement is returning, too.

“It's been a year since the QLINE has been operating and we know a lot of motorists have gotten into the habit of stopping their car on top of the rail to pick up or drop off something or someone,” said Municipal Parking Director Keith Hutchings. “In order to ensure safe operation of the QLINE, Municipal Parking will begin educating motorists that we encounter during the next week to make them aware of the changes before we begin enforcement.”

