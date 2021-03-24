Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, March 24, 2021

Two-time Senate loser John James is considering running for Michigan governor in 2022

Posted By on Wed, Mar 24, 2021 at 2:13 PM

John James, center, who ran for U.S. Senate, was endorsed by Kid Rock, right, who didn't run for Senate but pretended to. - COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy photo
  • John James, center, who ran for U.S. Senate, was endorsed by Kid Rock, right, who didn't run for Senate but pretended to.

After running two formidable yet failed campaigns for the U.S. Senate, Republican John James is reportedly considering a run for governor of Michigan.

According to The Detroit News, which cited sources close to the situation, the the 39-year-old military veteran and businessman from Farmington Hills is one of several possible candidates to recently meet with representatives from the Republican Governors Association for the November, 2022 election.



James, who outperformed expectations during his unsuccessful campaigns against Democratic Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters, is certainly one of the highest-profile potential candidates, frequently appearing on Fox News. Conservative radio host Tudor Dixon and metro Detroit businessman Kevin Rinke also met with representatives from the Republican Governors Association, according to The Detroit News.

It would be another steep battle for James, though. According to a Feb. 3-6 poll by the paper, Governor Gretchen Whitmer had a 58% approval rating, with 39% saying they would support her for reelection and 20% saying their answer depended on the candidates.

The James-Peters race was the most expensive in Michigan history, as both parties fought for control of the U.S. Senate in a national race that wound up being way closer than expected. James lost to Peters by just two percentage points, but outperformed Donald Trump in Michigan, including in the bellwether of Grand Rapids' Kent County, a typically Republican stronghold where people chose James over Peters, yet Joe Biden over Trump.

Another businessman named Austin Chenge has also announced his intentions to run against Whitmer, but his campaign is kind of a hot mess, to say the least.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More News Hits »

Trending

How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Michigan, and other help
Michigan ranks dead last for government transparency. It’s time to fix that.
The Republicans are not a serious party
Savage Love: What does it mean to be in ‘good working order’ to be in a relationship?
Free Will Astrology (March 24-30)
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Downtown Detroit will soon have free electric carts and they are kind of cute Read More

  2. The Republicans are not a serious party Read More

  3. Rashida Tlaib is still fighting for recurring COVID-19 relief payments — and she has an interesting idea for how to fund it Read More

  4. Michigan ranks dead last for government transparency. It’s time to fix that. Read More

  5. The Foilies 2021: Recognizing the year’s worst in government transparency Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 24, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Coronavirus Resources
Music to Watch
Outdoor dining
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation