Public employees in Michigan's Ingham County can no longer be discriminated against for their hair

🚨🚨 BREAKING NEWS🚨🚨 The Ingham County Board of Commissioners just passed the CROWN Act, banning hair discrimination in Ingham County! This makes our county the first in Michigan to pass such a resolution! The momentum is growing...let’s go! #MICROWN 👑👑👑— Sarah Anthony (@SarahAnthony517) March 23, 2021
“It’s pretty historic for a county to be the first in the state to do this," Anthony said Tuesday. “In the shadow of 2020 when all of this racial unrest was happening and so many women who went natural during the pandemic, Ingham County is trying to be inclusive and not just talking the talk, but walking the walk.”
