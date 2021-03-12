Email
Friday, March 12, 2021

More than 1 million Michigan residents have now been fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Posted By on Fri, Mar 12, 2021 at 11:12 AM

More than 1 million Michigan residents — or 12.5% of the state’s population age 16 and older — have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Health officials are hoping to vaccinate at least 70% of the population to reach herd immunity. To reach that goal, more than 4.5 million people have to be vaccinated.



The state administered 2.84 million doses of vaccines as of Wednesday. The vaccines made by Moderna and Pfizer require two doses, while the vaccines made by Johnson & Johnson require just one.

Overall, 22.4% of Michigan adults and 57.2% of seniors have received at least one dose.

Detroit has the lowest vaccination rate in the state. Only 5.7% of the population 16 and older — or 25,713 people — have been fully vaccinated. About 12.7% of Detroiters have received at least one dose.

In the rest of Wayne County, 12.2% of the population 16 and older have been fully vaccinated, and 19.2% have received at least one dose.

In Oakland County, 13.5% of residents 16 and older have been fully vaccinated, and 23.3% have received at least one dose.

In Macomb County, 11.2% of the population 16 and older has been fully vaccinated, and 20.2% have received at least one dose.

The northern Lower Peninsula has the highest immunization rates, with about 30% receiving at least one dose.

Officials have been trying to boost confidence in vaccines. A troubling survey in December found that less than half of Americans said they would definitely get the vaccine, and about a quarter said they would not. More recent polls show confidence in vaccines is growing.

Without a widespread willingness of the populace to get vaccinated, the consequences could be disastrous: The pandemic won't end, leading to future surges, an overburdened healthcare system, a crippled economy, and needless deaths.

More than 603,000 Michigan residents have tested positive for COVID-19, and 15,729 have died.

