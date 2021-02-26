Email
Print
Share

Friday, February 26, 2021

Kenneth Whittaker to take over Michigan United, pledges to ‘end white supremacy’

Posted By on Fri, Feb 26, 2021 at 10:56 AM

click to enlarge Kenneth Whittaker - MICHIGAN UNITED
  • Michigan United
  • Kenneth Whittaker

Michigan United, a coalition of labor, business, social service and civil rights members, has a new leader who is pledging to "end white supremacy."

Ken Whittaker, a Detroit native, will take the helm as executive director on April 5, replacing the group’s longtime leader and founder Ryan Bates, who will shift to a consulting and advising role. Whittaker will also head the group’s sister organization, Michigan People’s Campaign, a group advocating for economic and racial justice.



“I’m so proud of Ken’s leadership and know that he’s ready to take Michigan United to the next phase of our growth,” Bates said at a news conference Thursday. “His compassion, heart, experience and personal resilience are traits that will serve him well. He is well-loved by the staff and community, and I know he will work relentlessly to serve them both.”

Whittaker joined Michigan United as a volunteer in 2017, helping lead the effort to increase the minimum wage. He also served as director of movement politics, overseeing thousands of volunteers who encouraged people to vote in hard-to-reach communities.

“In the coming years, you can expect Michigan United to double down on what we do best, bringing people together to end white supremacy and turning back the many ways it impacts everyone’s lives,” Whittaker said. “Ryan has really set us up for success. People across the state are seeing how we are all in the same fight. It’s amazing what we’ve built together. I can’t wait to put it into high gear and see what we can do.”

Before joining Michigan United, Whittaker served in numerous leadership positions within the state and national Democratic Party. The Michigan Democratic Party named him Young Democrat of the Year.

“The Board of Directors is very pleased that our new leader will come from our own team. It says a lot about Michigan United that our next executive director started as a volunteer and worked his way up,” board President Aamina Ahmed said. “It shows that we’re an institution that prioritizes leadership development and cultivating advocates from the communities we serve. Ken was absolutely the right choice, and we know that he will take us towards a strong, equitable future.”

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More News Hits »

Trending

Scared Trumpers
A decade later, Detroit’s crowdfunded RoboCop statue is finally complete — but still awaiting a final home
Rush Limbaugh’s legacy of ashes
Savage Love: De-Kinked
Free Will Astrology (Feb. 24-March 2)
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Neo-Nazis planned to establish white nationalist compound in Michigan's Upper Peninsula Read More

  2. Sterling Heights cop on unpaid leave after racist Facebook post exposed Read More

  3. A wealthy white woman donated a 'sizable' portion of her inheritance to a Detroit nonprofit as reparations Read More

  4. Detroit's expanded 'Good Neighbor' program allows anyone over 55 to get vaccinated if they escort an eligible Detroit senior Read More

  5. Michigan lung transplant recipient dies after doctors discover donor lungs were infected with COVID-19 Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 24, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Coronavirus Resources
Music to Watch
Outdoor dining
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation