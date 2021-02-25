Email
Print
Share

Thursday, February 25, 2021

Sterling Heights cop on unpaid leave after racist Facebook post exposed

Posted By on Thu, Feb 25, 2021 at 9:40 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock

A Sterling Heights police officer has been placed on unpaid administrative leave following the discovery of a racist post on his private Facebook page.

The post shows former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on the neck of George Floyd, below the words, “when you gotta change a tire but dont wanna get your trousers dirty.”



Chauvin, who is white, is headed to trial next month on a murder charge for the May 25 death of Floyd, a Black man.

WXYZ-TV exposed the Facebook post on Wednesday, prompting the Sterling Height Police Department to place the unidentified officer on leave pending an internal investigation.

Police Chief Dale Dwojakowski said the officer faces possible termination once the investigation is wrapped up.

“If we’re not policing our own guys, I don’t blame any resident for not trusting a police officer when they get pulled over or arrested,” Dwojakowski told WXYZ.

“As a police officer when you post something it carries tremendous weight,” he added. “That’s why we have a policy that says you can’t post anything inflammatory against a religion, race, gender. Nothing like that. It’s all prohibited.”

On its Facebook page, city of Sterling Heights said it “disavows the abhorrent imagery and messaging that appears in the post.”

“The Police Department is committed to completing the investigation and disciplinary process as quickly as possible,” the post stated. “It must be clear that there is no place for hateful and offensive content like that within our community.”

In nearby Shelby Township, police Chief Robert Shelide was suspended but ultimately kept his job for tweets that advocated police brutality against Black Lives Matter protesters.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

  |  

More News Hits »

Trending

Rush Limbaugh’s legacy of ashes
Crisis management, Texas style
Free Will Astrology (Feb. 24-March 2)
Savage Love: De-Kinked
Scared Trumpers
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Michigan lung transplant recipient dies after doctors discover donor lungs were infected with COVID-19 Read More

  2. Michigan Attorney General charges two Trump supporters with threatening Democratic public officials Read More

  3. Detroit Land Bank subcontractor faces felony charges over asbestos work Read More

  4. Rush Limbaugh’s legacy of ashes Read More

  5. Inkster official resigns as police investigate what he did with payment from Biden campaign Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 24, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Coronavirus Resources
Music to Watch
Outdoor dining
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation